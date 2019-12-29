Man arrested with live grenade at Pattaya checkpoint | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Man arrested with live grenade at Pattaya checkpoint
A 26 year old Buriram man has been caught with a live grenade at a checkpoint in Pattaya. Police say the man, named only as “Seksan,” was acting suspiciously as he went through the checkpoint on Soi Ko Phai in central Pattaya. Officers pulled him aside for further investigation.
They searched his black backpack and found an MK 2 grenade. The local bomb squad was called to the scene to handle the device. The MK 2 is a fragmentation grenade, and was the standard issue grenade for US forces during World War II and later conflicts, up to the Vietnam War
Seksan claimed he didn’t know the grenade was in the bag and that a friend must have put it there. Police didn’t t believe his story arrested him. He was taken to Pattaya police station for further interrogation and will face serious charges.
Pattaya windsurfer discovers floating body
A windsurfer has come across the body of an identified person that was floating around Pattaya’s Jomtien beach.
Police heard about the mystery person floating off the beach at 4pm yesterday. They arrived at the beach and found the body of a man, whose age they estimated at somewhere between 30 – 40 years. His nationality remains unknown at this stage and he was wearing only yellow swimming clothes.
It’s believed the man had likely been dead for around 2 – 3 days before the boys was discovered by the windsurfer.
At this stage, no cause of death has been determined. The body is being kept at a local hospital while police search their records of missing people locally to identify the man.
Chonburi police officer in motorbike accident after suspected epileptic seizure
Residents in the Banglamung district of Chonburi province, eastern Thailand, have come to the aid of a police officer who crashed his motorbike following what’s thought to be an epileptic seizure. The Pattaya News reports that witnesses saw the officer riding his bike on Sunday afternoon when he appeared to have a seizure and lost control.
While waiting for emergency services to arrive, local residents helped pull the officer out of a ditch. By the time rescue workers arrived at around 4pm, they found the bike on its side and the driver, Tatpong Thongtat, a senior sergeant with Banglamung Police, laying injured and disoriented beside it under the watchful eye of passers-by.
Sergeant Tatpong was later transferred to hospital with a suspected broken leg. The Pattaya News reports that a friend of the officer claims he has a history of epilepsy.
There is currently no further information on how he managed to hold a bike licence or if his medical history is known to the police force.
Foreigner crashes pickup truck into Chonburi house, speeds away – VIDEO
A foreign driver has crashed a pickup truck into a house in Chonburi’s Bang Lamung district before backing out of the damaged rooms and speeding away. The incident caused significant property damage at the front of the residence. The house’s owner, 28 year old Attaphon Wongjaroen, told reporters that the incident happened late on Saturday night when she and her entire family, including young children, were at home.
Wongjaroen said the driver, who she believed to be intoxicated, drove his white pickup truck into her house before backing out and then speeding away. She claims she and her relatives got a clear look at the driver, who appeared to be a middle aged Caucasian man.
No injuries were reported as no one was in the the area of the house at the time of the incident. Family members rushed outside immediately after the crash and recorded video, which clearly shows the license plate of the white Mazda truck.
The driver, who can’t be clearly seen on the video, hesitates for a minute, keeping the truck windows up and doors locked after backing out of the house, before driving off at speed. Frantic family members can be seen shouting to call the police.
The driver had crashed through a cement wall, a fence and the side of the house. The video shows the extensive the damage to the home.
Wongjaroen has filed a report with police. Pattaya police are working to track down the Mazda and the driver.
