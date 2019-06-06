“We were robbed of victory” – Future Forward’s Thanathorn | The Thaiger

Election
“We were robbed of victory” – Future Forward’s Thanathorn
Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the 40 year old Future Forward leader who was up against Prayut Chan-o-cha for the position of PM yesterday, says that the pro-democracy alliance hasn’t conceded defeat but, he says, were “robbed of their victory”.
He is vowing to work harder outside parliament to prove that to the people.
“This election is just one battle in the long journey to achieve democracy. We fiercely believe that, in the end, our day will come. Dictatorship cannot resist the winds of change, the winds of democracy. The people will cry for freedom, cry for justice.”
Thanathorn was nominated by the Pheu Thai-led alliance as their sole PM candidate for yesterday’s vote, admitted that he had little hope that both the Democrat and the Bhumjaithai parties would make the “right decision”. Without their vote the Pheu Thai alliance wouldn’t have a majority in the lower house to make a stand (even though the Senate’s votes – 250 – would have carried Prayut Chan-o-cha over the finish line anyway). As it was he only missed winning the vote in the lower house by a handful of votes.
Thai PBS reports that, despite the election defeat, the firebrand young politician pleaded with all democracy advocates not to lose hope, but to move forward with him.
“I would like to tell my brothers and sisters that this is not our end, it is just the beginning,” he said, adding that the election result was a proof that they did not work hard enough and must strive harder.
“Future Forward party would divide its work and resources into three main areas; its MPs will undertake legislative work and check the performance of the government, the party will prepare for the forthcoming local elections and strengthen the party.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Thai PM Prayut thanks MPs for re-electing him to the position of prime minister
Following his re-appointment to the position of PM late last night, Prayut Chan-o-cha has thanked the two houses of Parliament for voting for him.
Government spokesperson Werachon Sukondhapatipak passed on the PM’s gratitude for re-election to the position this morning.
He says the PM noted that the wining votes came from the lower house and were then combined with the Senate votes, which was the method stipulated in the constitutional charter. The spokesperson also mentioned that Prayut also expressed gratitude to the MPs who didn’t vote for him, saying that “They performed their duties well”.
“From now on, everyone should cooperate for the benefits of the country and people. Many more problems have yet to be solved. Lessons from the past should be applied to the present,” he quoted the PM as saying.
Amongst comments passed on from the PM this morning, Khun Werachon didn’t mention that the PM mentioned his prime ministerial contestant who won 244 votes in the lower house vs Prayut’s 251 votes.
Future Forward’s Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the sole prime ministerial nominee for the anti-Junta parties, was suspended from performing his MP duties but made a speech just out the front of the parliamentary chamber yesterday sharing his vision for the country.
Meanwhile the Democrats Abhisit Vejjajiva resigned as MP yesterday morning citing his moral issue with the Democrat party joining forces with Palang Pracharat.
General Prayut Chan-o-cha is Thailand’s 29th Prime Minister
General Prayut Chan-o-cha was elected as Thailand’s next prime minister in a joint upper and lower house Parliamentary vote around 9pm last night following a day of intense debate.
Prayut beat his opponent Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit from Future Forward Party with 500 to 244 votes. Three MPs abstained from voting and one was on a sick leave. 250 of the votes came from the Senators, all appointed by the NCPO, and voted as a bloc in favour of the General.
Thanathorn did not vote because he has been suspended from his MP duties, and neither did former Democrat party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva, who resigned his party-list MP seat yesterday morning.
Prayut Chan-o-cha is Thailand’s 29th prime minister.
The Junta chief (now the former Junta Chief) got an early taste of rigorous parliamentary politics when his credentials where called into question during a marathon debate before the vote to install him as the new prime minister.
The vote to choose between coup leader General Prayut and anti-junta politician Thanathorn Juangroon-gruangkit for the top government post was delayed until 9pm after the day of heated debates.
Neither of the two contenders were present in Parliament. While Prayut kept himself confined to his office in Government House in the morning and later at home in the afternoon, Thanathorn expressed his views before the media from outside the meeting room.
The future PM should admit that the country faces a lot of tough problems and make the changes to move the country forward, said Thanathorn, who is the leader of the Future Forward Party.
“I was born when Thailand was at the same stage of development as South Korea, but now Vietnam, which joined the economic race much later, looks set to leap ahead of Thailand. I’m ready to lead Thailand into the future.”
Those opposed to Prayut returning as premier focused on his leadership of the coup in 2014 and his status as a state authority. They argued that his involvement in a coup showed his lack of faith in democracy and the constitutional monarchy while his continuation as a state authority was against the law that disqualifies state officials from running for PM.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thanathorn says he will be Thailand’s Prime Minister of change
Future Forward’s 40 year old leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit has called for change this afternoon. He made his speech outside of the temporary parliament as he’s been barred as an MP pending legal cases yet to be heard by the Constitutional Court over alleged media share holdings.
The speech was made as the parliament hears from MPs about why they support one candidate or the other.
Both current PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and Thanathorn were nominated as PMs to lead the new parliament this morning.
“I am ready to be Thailand’s next prime minister. I will be the prime minister of change.”
“Coups will only lead Thailand to deadends. We must make parliament a place of honour, not a place where people’s faith goes to die.”
750 MPs and Senators are in a joint sitting of the two houses of parliament with the numbers heavily stacked against the tycoon businessman whose party, Future Forward, was the stand-out new performer in the March 24 election.
A new PM will require at least 376 votes, or more than half the joint parliament seats – a total of 750 – 500 MPs in the lower house elected on March 24 and 250 Junta-appointed senators who will likely vote as a bloc for Prayut.
