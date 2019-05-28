ASEAN group calls for end of judicial ‘harassment’ of Thai MPs | The Thaiger

Election
ASEAN group calls for end of judicial ‘harassment’ of Thai MPs
The ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights, based in Jakarta, is calling on Thai authorities to end what they describe as harassment of the Future Forward party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit. They’ve also asked the ruling Junta to stop their efforts to undermine anti-military parties in the new Thai parliament.
Charles Santiago, Chair of APHR and a Member of Parliament in Malaysia was a signatory on the statement.
“The Thai authorities’ pursuit of trumped-up criminal cases against Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and other anti-military actors is a clear attempt to undermine critics of the junta. All charges against lawmakers, journalists, activists and others, who have done nothing but express peaceful opinions, must be dropped immediately.”
“Thanathorn has faced at least two apparently politically motivated criminal cases over the past year. Last week, the Constitutional Court also suspended him from his duties as a Member of Parliament, pending an investigation into an alleged violation of election rules.”
Mr. Santiago claimed that regional lawmakers are concerned that the military junta continues to use a range of repressive laws, including sedition charges and the Computer Crimes Act, to target and silence critics since they took power in the May 22, 2014 coup.
“Worryingly, sedition cases in Thailand are tried in military courts that do not meet international standards of fairness and where cases often face severe delays.”
The statement ended with a call for the protection of MPs.
“Parliamentarians can play a crucial role in upholding and defending human rights, but only if they are allowed to act without restrictions and fear of reprisals. It is disturbing that governments across Southeast Asia seek to undermine opposition figures through threats, harassment and criminal charges, ” said Eva Sundari, APHR Board Member and MP in Indonesia.
Democrats and Bhumjaithai offered deputy PM and cabinet positions
PHOTO: Apichit Jinakul
Close, but not quite.
Palang Pracharath Party paid a visit to Democrat party leaders yesterday with presents of cabinet portfolios that they are offering the Democrat and Bhumjaithai parties if they were to join the pro-Army coalition.
The Bhumjaithai Party says they’ve already pledged allegiance to Palang Pracharat, but with four key caveats.
Sources say the Palang Pracharath Party has promised both swing parties many cabinet portfolios they are keen on in a bid to secure their votes. Without both the Democrats and Bhumjaithai support a Palang Pracharath coalition would be unable to govern in the lower house with a numerical majority.
According to the Bangkok Post, the Democrats have reportedly secured the Agriculture Ministry, Commerce Ministry, and Social Development and Human Security Ministry.Meanwhile, Bhumjaithai is expected to take the helm at the Public Health Ministry, Sports and Tourism Ministry, and Transport Ministry.
Sources say that the new Democrat leader Jurin Laksanavisit would serve as a deputy PM and commerce minister. Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul would be offered another deputy PM position and public health minister.
Both parties have been offered four cabinet seats in return for their support to form a pro-Army coalition. Party representatives say the coalition talks are ongoing, “looked promising” but insist nothing had been finalised.
Bhumjaithai leader Anutin announced yesterday that his party had accepted the PPRP’s invitation to join, and that the PPRP had been informed of the four conditions they would need to meet, including that the coalition must not be a minority government and the party’s policies must be adopted.
Phones will be running hot today in the lead up to parliament’s vote for a Prime Minister.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Democrats receive official invitation to join Palang Pracharat
PHOTO: Thai PBS
Palang Pracharat have sent an official invitation to the Democrats to join their party. But that’s an invitation to join their political party, not an invitation for drinks and balloons.
Party leader Uttama Savanayana and core party members, namely Somsak Thepsuthin, Suriya Juangroongruangkit and party secretary-general Sontirat Sontijirawong, visited the Democrat party’s head office today.
They were politely received by Democrat secretary-general Chalermchai Sri-on, party deputy leaders Aswin Wiphusiri and Niphon Booyamanee and deputy secretary-general Thana Chiravinit.
Mr. Uttama later told the media that the Democrat party was invited to join in the formation of a coalition government in order to move the country forward for the benefit of the people, as promised.
He said that the issue of sharing cabinet portfolios among coalition partners had yet to be discussed in detail adding, however, that he would like all its allies to support General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s candidacy for the premiership.
Referring to former Democrat party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva’s pre-election assurance that the party will not support General Prayut as the next PM, Mr. Uttama said he thought that was a pre-election statement which was already a matter in the past and he hoped that the Democrats would not raise the issue as a condition for joining its alliance.
Democrats say their MPs will meet tomorrow evening to discuss the Palang Pracharat’s invitation.
SOURCE: THai PBS
Thailand’s pro-army party hopes to seal deal with Democrats and Bhumjaithai today
PHOTO: The Nation
Palang Pracharat, the political party supporting Thailand’s Junta, is hoping it can complete negotiations and make a deal today to which would see it with enough parliamentary seats to keep Prayut Chan-o-cha in power as prime minister. This analysis from a lawmaker who is a board member of the Palang Pracharat party in a Reuters article.
The deal would be the end of opposition hopes to keep the military out of politics, five years after the NCPO seized power from the elected government on May 22, 2014.
Palang Pracharat party contested the March 24 election as a proxy party for the army with Prayuth Chan-o-cha as their prime ministerial candidate.
Puttipong Punnakanta, one of Palang Pracharat’s board members and a member of parliament, has told Reuters the party – which gained the second-largest number of seats in the election – would formally invite two other parties, the Democrats and Bhumjaithai, to join in a coalition government.
“It’s certain that we will be forming a coalition government, with at least 251 seats and more. We will see Prayuth Chan-ocha as PM next month.”
The Reuters story notes that the opposition Pheu Thai party, which was ousted from power in 2014, won the most seats in the 500 member House of Representatives on the March 24 election, but its coalition of anti-Junta parties has been unable to form a majority when final results were announced.
SOURCE: Reuters
