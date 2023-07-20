Thailand sees tourism growth skyrocketing to three trillion baht in 2023

Photo courtesy of Istock

Thailand recently experienced a surge in international arrivals, with numbers reaching 15 million within just seven months of this year encouraging tourism growth, informed Rachada Dhnadirek, a deputy government spokesperson.

She acknowledged the substantial contribution of northern hemisphere school summer breaks increasing the influx of international tourists to the vibrant Southeast Asian nation, thereby boosting tourism growth.

In response to these favourable conditions, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced an innovative campaign titled “Amazing Thailand Health and Wellness: New Chapters New Experience” geared towards supporting medical tourism and attracting wellness tourists who boast significant purchasing capacity.

Concerning domestic tourism growth, the TAT laid out plans to spotlight local attractions in each region, a strategic move aimed at redistributing income generated by tourism to local communities across the entire nation reveals Rachada.

“TAT projects the revenue from tourism to hit a high of three trillion baht next year, with international tourists accounting for 1.92 trillion baht and domestic tourists contributing 1.08 trillion baht,” Rachada elaborated.

The emergence of Thailand as a favoured destination post-Covid aside, it resurfaced on the global stage as a hot spot for filmmaking this year reported Bangkok Post.

Yesterday, the Department of Tourism’s Thailand Film Office (TFO) disclosed that the first half of 2023 saw 246 productions from 32 nations choosing Thailand as their filming location. As compared to the same timeframe the previous year, it witnessed a boom from 143 foreign film productions.

Further investigation divulged that the United States topped spending on filmmaking in Thailand with an expenditure of 519 million baht across 14 projects. Runners-up included China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom and Germany, backing 17, 11, 19, and 11 projects respectively, investing amounts totalling 349 million baht, 328 million baht, 261 million baht and 201 million baht.

TFO highlighted the incentives, led by Gen Prayut Chan-o-Cha’s Thai government, offered to foreign filmmakers, such as 15% to 20% cash rebates for those with an investment of a minimum of 50 million baht for shoots in Thailand.

The office also underlined the simplified work permit processes, including a three-day visa assessment period for advertisements or music video productions and a 5 to 10-day span for film, series, or reality show productions.

This year, the popular Korean TV series King the Land and the Chinese variety show Keep Running picked Thailand as their shooting location, further cementing its position as a prime and irresistible cinema setting.