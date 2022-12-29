Connect with us

Economy

Thailand encourages coffee farming to meet growing demand in Asia

Published

 on 

Palm and rubber farmers in Krabi are being encouraged to grow coffee, as demand rises faster in Asia than in other parts of the world.

On a visit to a community coffee enterprise in Krabi’s Khlong Thom Nua, Deputy Commerce Minister Sinit Lertkrai said on Tuesday….

“Krabi’s coffee is gaining international attention thanks to its certification as a GI product.”

GI identifies a product as originating in a particular country, region or locality where its quality, reputation or other characteristics are linked to its geographical origin.

Coffee consumption in Asia has risen 1.5% over the past five years, beating Europe’s 0.5% rise and the 1.2% rise in the US.

The largest consumer of coffee in Asia is currently Japan. The country has a well-developed coffee culture, and numerous cafes and restaurants serve coffee. China is the second largest consumer but consumption is growing very rapidly.

Thailand traditionally produced mainly Robusta for industrial use but has become an exciting hotspot for speciality Arabica and fine Robusta coffees. Thailand exports very little coffee so most of the consumption is in the country.

There is a booming speciality coffee ecosystem where farmers, roasters, cafes and consumers symbiotically co-exist. In general, Arabica beans are grown in northern Thailand and robusta beans in the south.

Krabi Chamber of Commerce secretary Siritorn Julchoo said the province, which currently makes about 84 billion baht (US$2.4 billion) a year from tourism, expects a higher income from GI registration.

The value of Thai coffee is expected to hit 60 billion baht (US$1.7 billion) soon.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand7 mins ago

21 Thai citizens reported dead in fire casino in Cambodia
Tourism27 mins ago

Aeroflot to launch direct flights from Bangkok to Irkutsk
Thailand33 mins ago

110,000 traffic tickets issued to speeding drivers ahead of road safety campaign
Sponsored9 hours ago

Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
News1 hour ago

A forgetful husband tests marriage after accidently abandoning his wife on a road trip after taking quick a leak
Thailand1 hour ago

Fire Outbreak at the Grand Diamond City Hotel & Casino in Cambodia, 50 Thai people trapped inside | Thailand News Today
Economy2 hours ago

Thailand encourages coffee farming to meet growing demand in Asia
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Road safety campaign spells disaster for Chiang Mai rescue services
Economy2 hours ago

Pandemic winners and losers – them and us
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
Tourism3 hours ago

Russians take Thailand by storm
Thailand4 hours ago

Police track down suspect in murder of woman dumped in garbage bin
Thailand4 hours ago

Bangkok Kempinski renames bar after US Hindu protest
Tourism5 hours ago

Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
Insurgency5 hours ago

Patani Colonial Territory not played in Chiang Mai
Expats5 hours ago

Scottish man fights for his life in Thai hospital
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending