Economy
Thai baht and Singapore dollar battle for strongest regional currency
China is reopening its borders, pushing economists to predict that an influx of Chinese tourists to Thailand will propel the Thai baht into Southeast Asia’s reigning currency in 2023. But the baht has one regional competitor: the trusty Singapore dollar.
Thailand’s economy heavily depends on tourism revenue. In 2019, Chinese tourists made up over 40% of the 40 million tourist arrivals in the kingdom.
Beijing’s strict zero-Covid policy kept Chinese tourists away from Thailand for three years, devastating the Thai economy, but things are finally changing.
If December inflation numbers reveal that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is rising as economists predict, the baht could get a nice head start in the race to be the region’s strongest currency.
The Bank of Thailand expects to keep hiking interest rates in the next six months. All currencies in the region are expected to appreciate against the US dollar amid decelerated interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve.
The Singaporean dollar was the only currency to appreciate against the US dollar last year, making it a strong competitor in the region. The Singaporean dollar benefited from money-tightening policies.
Singapore is also expected to benefit from China’s reopening, but it is the predicted downfall of several other major regional currencies that makes it a real rival of the Thai baht.
Economists do not have high hopes for Indonesia’s rupiah, the Philippine peso and Malaysia’s ringgit this year.
Indonesia’s rupiah is set to depreciate amid suspicions that the island nation’s central bank’s rate increases are drawing to a close.
Economists predict the Philippine peso to have its worst year since 2013 this year due to a trade deficit and a growing national debt pile.
The Malaysian ringgit is appreciating against the greenback this week thanks to the Fed’s relaxed interest hikes, but a dismal outlook for commodity prices leads economists to believe it will not be a leading Southeast Asian currency this year.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket focuses on foreigners causing motorbike accidents
Famous dance teacher arrested for sexual assault allegation
33 million baht budget for Bangkok train station sign smells like corruption
What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
Man arrested for stealing Royal Thai Armed Forces bus | Thailand News Today
16 year old boy dies after playing Russian roulette
Thai baht and Singapore dollar battle for strongest regional currency
Monk under fire over bizarre pebbles ritual
Temple new year coffin ceremony lets you be reborn
Taxi driver arrested for beating a motorcycle rider with baseball bat
Fisherman reels in body of young student in northern Thailand
Call for Covid boosters before wave of Chinese tourism
Muay Thai fighter laughs off sexual assault in video
Twelve vehicle crash injures 26 people in northeast Thailand
Stolen mobile phone returned after crazy journey
Phuket chosen as pilot province to promote organic tourism
American man dies after jumping from 3rd floor of Phuket Airport
Thailand encourages coffee farming to meet growing demand in Asia
Andrew Tate spat with Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest in Bucharest
Thai holidays in 2023
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
Russians take Thailand by storm
Thai Airways rehab plan soars ahead of schedule
Indian passengers to be charged over air rage incident on Bangkok-Kolkata flight
Thai police rescue pregnant woman walking 600 kilometres from Isaan to Bangkok
A forgetful husband tests marriage after accidently abandoning his wife on a road trip after taking a quick leak
37 deaths & 351 injuries reported on day 1 of Thailand’s road safety campaign
VIDEO: air rage incident on Thai Smile Airways flight from Bangkok to Kolkata
Daughter jailed for 20 years after stealing 250 million baht from her mother
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Events3 days ago
Thai holidays in 2023
-
Expats2 days ago
Indian passengers to be charged over air rage incident on Bangkok-Kolkata flight
-
News1 day ago
CNN needs geography lesson after mistaking Taiwan for Thailand
-
Economy1 day ago
IMF predicts a recession in Thailand
-
News2 days ago
Thai King hails nation’s triumph over adversity
-
Featured hotels8 hours ago
What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
-
Thailand8 hours ago
Young British woman ‘may never walk again’ after fall from balcony in Thailand
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Free electric buses to Bangkok attractions from today
Recent comments: