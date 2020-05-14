PM orders ministries to study staggered work hours to reduce traffic congestion | The Thaiger

Economy
PM orders ministries to study staggered work hours to reduce traffic congestion
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered authorities to study the possibility of permanently staggered working hours as the Covid-19 pandemic eases because such a policy might help ease long term traffic congestion.
Staggered working hours, as well as working from home and learning from home, could be enforced in future to solve traffic problems, according to the PM. He tasked the Education Ministry and the Ministry of Higher Education Science Research and Innovation with studying staggered school hours to gather data.
According to the PM, government organisations have already introduced staggered working hours, beginning at 7:30, 8:30 and 9.30am.
“Teaching for the subjects that may allow students to study at home will reduce travel time to schools and have impacts on parents’ trips to send their children to schools. School hours will be arranged appropriately with the ages of students. It will be another ‘new normal’ way of life.”
Prayut says the beginning of the new school term is still scheduled for July 1, but the government is monitoring the situation of the virus.
“I want schools to open. But what if the disease spreads again? This must also be considered.”
SOURCE: MCOT
Tenants bailing out of pricey Bangkok offices amid pandemic
Bangkok’s high-end office district is looking more like a ghost town as the coronavirus pandemic seems to have many companies bailing out of their pricey office spaces. The increasing vacancy trend of Grade-A office space is expected to continue, possibly until a coronavirus vaccine is in effect, according to managing director of Phoenix Property Development and Consultancy, Surachet Kongcheep.
Business owners have had a wake-up call from employees discovering the advantages of working from home.
“More companies may consider downsizing their workspace by letting people continue working from home, which has been proved to be an effective and economical alternative during the government’s lockdown,” Kongcheep told Nation Thailand.
Jobs, typically conducted in an office environment, have proven quite adaptable to the ‘working from home’ situation, especially with all the new software and tech to keep staff in contact and working together. Many business owners are now asking why they’re giving hundreds of thousands of baht to landlords when they’ve found, in many cases, the ‘working from home’ option is proving popular and allowing them to focus their cashflow on rebooting their businesses following the ‘disruption’.
Video conference call start up ‘Zoom’ has gone from an unknown software to a household name almost entirely on the back of the Covid-19 crisis and the need for people to keep in contact online, and were looking for an efficient, intuitive video conferencing software.
Available rental space in Bangkok could rise from 60,000 square metres at the start of 2020 to over 200,000 square metres by the end of the year, Kongcheep told Nation Thailand. Over half of that space is in the city’s central business district.
High prices are the main reason companies are moving out of the area, he says. He expects many tenants will ask start asking for discounts, if they haven’t already, to stay in business.
SOURCE:Nation Thailand
SOURCE:Nation Thailand
Thai carmakers slash production by 50% in 2020
The Covid-19pandemic could cut Thailand’s automobile production by up to 50%, according to the Federation of Thai Industries. Thailand is the eleventh biggest carmaker in the world, producing more than 2 million cars last year. The FTI now expects only half that in 2020. FTI automobile club’s spokesman club’s spokesperson was speaking to Thai Enquirer:
“If the outbreak is prolonged until September, we are seeing only one million cars produced.”
He says of that million, half will be for domestic use, but the Thai economy is heading for recession, with high household debt and low private investment. The other half will be for export.
“At the moment, we do not know if the situation for domestic sales or exports will be better once the outbreak is contained so we are keeping the prediction at 50% for domestic and 50% for export right now.”
The FTI spokesman added that exports to the US, Europe and Japan are the most worrisome, while demand is starting to return from China.
“The situation is dire and it is now much worse than the flood in 2011. The water comes and goes in the country but the outbreak is worldwide and it is affecting every industry. If everything is bad, car sales will be bad.”
FTI’s prediction is even less optimistic than Kasikorn Research Center’s projection of 1.5 million cars produced. FTI says the 1.5 million mark will only be reached if both local and global governments are able to gain control of the pandemic by June.
The grim announcement comes soon after General Motors pulled production of its Chevrolet line out of Thailand. Many automakers, including most Japanese makers and Ford, halted production last month. They are expected to resume operations by mid or late May.
Sales dropped by 40-50% in March and April. Most original equipment manufacturers cited concern over the spread of the virus within their factories.
There is an excess of inventory at the moment, and some dealers have opted to lower prices to get rid of it. For example, Nissan X-TRAIL, which used to cost about 1.5 million baht, is now down to approximately 900,000 baht at a showroom in Chachoengsao.
FTI says most carmmakers will only return to partial production during May, due to their stock capacity, poor sales and the disruption in the supply line.
“We have to import some parts for production but the disruption in the supply line is still there as many of the manufacturers in China and Japan have also halted their production in the past few months.”
SOURCE: Thai Enquirer
Businesses opening back up, some aren’t following the rules
While restrictions are being lifted, some businesses seem a little too excited about getting back to normal and are letting their guard down when it comes to social distancing and Covid-19 prevention practices.
Businesses are required to provide hand sanitising gel, wear face masks and make sure people stay a safe distance apart. Upon inspection this month, most businesses are in compliance with safety measures, but about a fourth of them only followed some of the rules. Nearly 3% did not comply with any of the practices.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is randomly inspecting businesses around the country, and say there has been a slight rise, 0.2% in noncompliance over the past few days.
On Monday, the administration inspected 20,091 locations. Of these, 14,134 were in full compliance.
Restaurants had the greatest number of noncompliance cases. Of 7,264 restaurants inspected, 267 broke all the rules, raising the number in that industry by 0.7%.
Inspected supermarkets, salons, barber shops, markets and retail stores all had about 2- 3% noncompliant businesses.
Many businesses were allowed to open back up on May 3. The government plans to allow more businesses to open back up on Sunday.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
