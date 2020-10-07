Key foreign investors could be exempt from quarantine | The Thaiger

Economy
Key foreign investors could be exempt from quarantine
Key foreign investors might get to skip out on the 14 day quarantine required for travellers entering Thailand. Allowing high spending investors a free pass on the isolation period is aimed to help revive the economy after it was battered by the pandemic. The Centre for Economic Situation Administration, or CESA, is expected to discuss the proposal today.
Special measures would be in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri did not go into detail about what measures would be required for VIP investors instead of quarantine.
They bounced around the idea of assigning a health officer to stay with each investor during their stay, but Anucha says it won’t work because the investors need to conduct business dealings in private.
The quarantine exemption needs approval from the CESA and then an endorsement from the Cabinet. The spokesperson says PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is asking officials to speed up the process and draft health requirements for the investors.
While investors may get to skip out on quarantine, some travellers on the new Special Tourist Visa plan to spend their 2 weeks in isolation at luxury resorts. The Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn says the first groups of tourists from China and Scandinavian countries will arrive later this month after a 6 month ban on international tourists. The first group of tourists from China were set to arrive in Phuket tomorrow, but a Thai business journal reported the flight has been delayed.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thai government considers easing restrictions for foreign business travellers
The Thai government is considering further easing entry restrictions for foreign travellers coming to conduct business in the Kingdom. Currently, around 11,000 businesspeople and work permit holders have been granted entry by the Centre for Covid-19 Administration Situation since they started allowing some foreigners back into the country after July.
All arrivals have to submit to a mandatory 14 day quarantine, as does anyone arriving from overseas at the moment. They will have also undergone extensive Covid-19 testing, prior to departing their country of origin, again on arrival in Thailand, and several times while in quarantine and before being released from quarantine.
According to a Nation Thailand report, Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri says making life easier for foreigners trying to enter Thailand for business or investment purposes is “vital to economic survival”. Thailand’s economy has been decimated by the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, with many arguing that it is now time to re-open the borders.
The government has signed off on the new Special Tourist Visa, which was formally Gazetted last week, to allow long-stay tourists to enter the Kingdom on specially chartered flights, although there is still some confusion as to when the first group might arrive. Meanwhile, the STV has been criticised by some for the onerous requirements attached to it and the fact that it simply does not go far enough in addressing the economic crisis caused by the closure of Thailand’s borders.
Head of economic recovery panel warns of collapse if borders not re-opened now
A businessman heading up an economic recovery panel is warning the government that unless Thailand’s borders are re-opened for the last quarter of the year, the country is headed for total economic collapse. The Bangkok Post reports that Pailin Chuchottaworn says the gradual easing of Covid restrictions in recent months is not enough, insisting the country must re-open to international tourists. Pailin says that, while Thailand has been successful at controlling and eventually suppressing the Covid-19 virus, it has been at great economic cost.
He is dismissive of the new Special Tourist Visa scheme, saying it does not go far enough, and he has also criticised the hoops foreigners must jump through to avail of the visa. He says that, despite the introduction of the STV, Thailand remains closed to most, warning that unless the country opens up now for what would normally be considered high season, the STV scheme may end up being dropped altogether. He points out that airlines need to plan their schedules in advance and, unless the government starts preparing for an immediate high-season re-opening, airlines will not have enough time to prepare flight schedules. He adds that re-opening once high season is over will be too late.
“Currently, tourism is an important priority. If the country does not re-open, it will be hard for GDP to grow because the country’s economy depends mainly on the tourism industry and exports.”
Meanwhile, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has previously stated that 1,200 long-stay tourists are expected to arrive in the Kingdom this month. The first groups were expected to arrive from China this Thursday, but there are reports of that being pushed back to later this month due to some additional ironing out of the STV scheme.
Phiphat says that, should all go well during the first 30 days of the scheme being in operation, the government will consider reducing the 14-day mandatory quarantine period to 7 days, although some medical experts continue to warn against this.
Finance Ministry mulls stimulus packages to boost property sector, consumption
The new permanent secretary at the Finance Ministry, Krisada Chinavicharana, says officials are considering additional stimulus measures to support Thailand’s property sector and to further boost consumer spending. Krisada says he plans to meet with senior officials to debate more ways to get the economy going again, as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to make itself felt. He says there are some signs of recovery, with August showing more encouraging economic activity than that of July.
A report in Nation Thailand says the Finance Ministry is now looking at ways to support the country’s property sector. Krisada says high-rise developments, such as condo projects, are particularly suffering, as supply outstrips demand.
The ministry is also considering a reboot of the successful “Eat, Shop, Spend” campaign rolled out twice already this year, aimed at boosting consumption for Thai citizens. The scheme provided shoppers with a subsidy on travel, dining out, and consumer items.
Thailand’s economy is expected to shrink by nearly 10% this year, due to the significant hit taken by its 2 key drivers, exports and the tourism sector.
Toby Andrews
October 7, 2020 at 12:15 pm
So the quarantine is not imperative when the Thais might make money – big money.
But a tourist on holiday must go through quarantine.
Could it be that all these hoops the tourists have to jump through is just a money making racket?
Stan
October 7, 2020 at 12:31 pm
Welcome to binary Thailand: tourist(bad) risk and must quarantine, investor (good) no risk and no quarantine.
EdwardV
October 7, 2020 at 12:48 pm
“I’m shocked, shocked to find that gambling is going on here!” (The croupier hands him his money.) “…Your winnings, sir.” “Oh, thank you very much!” – this news story would almost be funny if it wasn’t completely expected.
RR
October 7, 2020 at 1:54 pm
Casablanca, great movie
RR
October 7, 2020 at 1:55 pm
Thailand, the land of double standards
Mark
October 7, 2020 at 1:57 pm
Thailand wants to open BLOOD TESTS work not the Chinese plastic ones they don’t work doctors lab test are 100 % and covid sniffer dogs at airports