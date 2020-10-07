Key foreign investors could be exempt from quarantine | The Thaiger

image
image
Economy

Key foreign investors could be exempt from quarantine

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Key foreign investors could be exempt from quarantine
FILE PHOTO
Key foreign investors might get to skip out on the 14 day quarantine required for travellers entering Thailand. Allowing high spending investors a free pass on the isolation period is aimed to help revive the economy after it was battered by the pandemic. The Centre for Economic Situation Administration, or CESA, is expected to discuss the proposal today.

Special measures would be in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri did not go into detail about what measures would be required for VIP investors instead of quarantine.

They bounced around the idea of assigning a health officer to stay with each investor during their stay, but Anucha says it won’t work because the investors need to conduct business dealings in private.

The quarantine exemption needs approval from the CESA and then an endorsement from the Cabinet. The spokesperson says PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is asking officials to speed up the process and draft health requirements for the investors.

While investors may get to skip out on quarantine, some travellers on the new Special Tourist Visa plan to spend their 2 weeks in isolation at luxury resorts. The Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn says the first groups of tourists from China and Scandinavian countries will arrive later this month after a 6 month ban on international tourists. The first group of tourists from China were set to arrive in Phuket tomorrow, but a Thai business journal reported the flight has been delayed.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

6 Comments

6 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    October 7, 2020 at 12:15 pm

    So the quarantine is not imperative when the Thais might make money – big money.
    But a tourist on holiday must go through quarantine.
    Could it be that all these hoops the tourists have to jump through is just a money making racket?

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Stan

    October 7, 2020 at 12:31 pm

    Welcome to binary Thailand: tourist(bad) risk and must quarantine, investor (good) no risk and no quarantine.

    Reply
  3. Avatar

    EdwardV

    October 7, 2020 at 12:48 pm

    “I’m shocked, shocked to find that gambling is going on here!” (The croupier hands him his money.) “…Your winnings, sir.” “Oh, thank you very much!” – this news story would almost be funny if it wasn’t completely expected.

    Reply
    • Avatar

      RR

      October 7, 2020 at 1:54 pm

      Casablanca, great movie

      Reply
  4. Avatar

    RR

    October 7, 2020 at 1:55 pm

    Thailand, the land of double standards

    Reply
  5. Avatar

    Mark

    October 7, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    Thailand wants to open BLOOD TESTS work not the Chinese plastic ones they don’t work doctors lab test are 100 % and covid sniffer dogs at airports

    Reply

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Thai government considers easing restrictions for foreign business travellers
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Head of economic recovery panel warns of collapse if borders not re-opened now
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Finance Ministry mulls stimulus packages to boost property sector, consumption
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
