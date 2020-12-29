Gold sales go up as Thais sell jewelry to pay for routine expenses | The Thaiger

Economy
Gold sales go up as Thais sell jewelry to pay for routine expenses
With job losses and pay cuts brought on by the pandemic, many Thais are lining up to sell their gold to bring in some cash, like 22 year old Suvirat Namvicha, an office worker in Bangkok who had her overtime expenses cut. Survirat, who is also pregnant, says she needed to sell a gold necklace to pay for her medical bills.
“I need money to pay my bills, and selling gold is my best option. I may need to sell my last gold necklace after my baby is born. Looking ahead, I only see rising expenses with limited income.”
Gold exports surged this year. Thais have sold gold jewelry, bars and medallions to get some quick cash for basic expenses. Chief executive officer of Thailand’s top gold grader YLG Bullion International, Pawan Nawawattanasub, says “Gold is easier to sell than land or condominiums.”
“Thai people still have high stockpiles of gold, as the nation has been more of a net importer than exporter in the past.”
From January to October, gold exports spiked to 237.4 metric tonnes, significant increase compared to the 170 tonnes exported in 2019. The trend is expected to continue into 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic puts a strain on tourism and manufacturing industries.
As more gold is shipped out, Thailand’s current-account surplus grows, appreciating the Thai baht which could negatively impact the country’s economic recovery.
To limit currency fluctuation, the Bank of Thailand is encouraging more gold trading using foreign-currency deposits. The Bangkok Bank and gold market place Hua Seng Heng plan to start a programme this month.
SOURCE: Bloomberg
Economy
Thai government plans to amend business, immigration rules, for foreign investors
Foreign investors in Thailand have long decried the onerous, complex, and sometimes downright baffling, bureaucracy that comes with doing business in the Land of Smiles. And it appears officials in Bangkok are finally sitting up and taking notice. Nation Thailand reports that, in an effort to stimulate the ailing economy, the government plans to make some changes to the regulations that govern foreign business and immigration. It’s understood the changes will apply to excise tax, foreign employees, city planning, the movie and video industry, biodiversity, and the energy sector, including alternative energy.
It’s hoped 85% of the changes can be implemented under the government’s “regulatory guillotine” scheme in the coming year. The plans are being spearheaded by the Public Sector Development Commission, in an effort to tackle the high costs of compliance faced by both businesses and consumers, which is around 142 billion baht a year. The Thailand Development Research Institute says the changes could reduce those costs by over 55% for consumers and over 22% for businesses.
Thailand currently sits at number 21 in the World Bank’s “Ease of Doing Business” rankings. The government hopes the planned changes will elevate the Kingdom into the top 10.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Economy
Economy to lose billions of baht from Covid-19 lockdown – Kasikorn Research Centre
The economy will lose billions of baht following the Covid-19 outbreak in Samut Sakhon, just southwest of Bangkok, according to Kasikorn Research Centre. Shutting down the seafood industry in the province, calling off New Year parties in Bangkok and trips being cancelled due to virus fears will cost the economy a total of at least 45 billion baht over the next month, according to the research centre.
Samut Sakhon is responsible for 40% of Thailand’s seafood. But with the province on lockdown until January 3, the centre estimates the fishery and seafood industry could lose 13 billion baht. Calling off New Year countdown celebrations in Bangkok and other areas around the outbreak cluster could cost the economy another 15 billion baht, the centre says.
“It is estimated that people in these areas would have spent around 15 billion baht on New Year parties, dining out and gifts.”
Many people are now cancelling their hotel bookings due to the recent cases. The centre estimates 17 billion baht, about 30% of the total tourism income in 1 month, could be lost.
From another perspective, the adviser at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce’s Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting, Thanawat Polwichai, says the lockdown and shut down of seafood markets in Samut Sakhon will cost the province 1 billion baht each day.
“Ultimately, the provincial lockdown will affect the whole Thai economy – at 45 billion baht to 46 billion baht per month, or 0.2 to 0.3% of the country’s GDP…However, if there is a countrywide lockdown similar to early this year, the GDP would take a hit by at least 12%.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Economy
30 property developers expected to sign up to Elite visa incentive scheme
The president of Thailand Privilege Card, which runs the Elite Visa scheme, says around 30 real-estate developers have expressed interest in offering foreign buyers 5-year visas in return for investing at least 10 million baht in Thai property. Somchai Sungsawang says the scheme, known as the Elite Flexible One launches on January 1, with cards valid for 2 years.
Nation Thailand reports that developer Raimon Land has joined the scheme with 3 luxury condo developments and expects to hand out at least 200 Elite cards. Somchai says the scheme is aimed at reviving Thailand’s property sector, which, like so many other areas, has been hit hard by the Covid-19 crisis. A further 30 developers say they’re interested in joining the scheme.
“Most are large listed companies, with a lot of suggestions offered to increase customers and encourage more sales. The suggestions will be put to a TPC board meeting for further consideration.”
Somchai adds that the purchasing power of foreigners is significant to Thailand’s tourism sector and to helping businesses in that industry. Thailand usually enjoys the second-highest tourist numbers in Asia. The government has recently spoken about the possibility of easing restrictions for visitors from low-risk countries, although it remains to be seen what happens following the outbreak in the central province of Samut Sakhon.
Meanwhile, the TPC is eyeing a target of 3,000 Elite card entries in 2021. It’s understood that around 70% of people who have expressed interest in the scheme say they want to buy property in Thailand for either residential use or as a long-term investment. Elite cards are currently priced at between 500,000 baht and 2 million baht, although the lower price is set to increase to 600,000 from January.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
