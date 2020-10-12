Covid-19 could lead to a crisis worse than the 1997 Asian financial crisis | The Thaiger

Economy
Covid-19 could lead to a crisis worse than the 1997 Asian financial crisis
With debt relief measures set to expire this month, Thailand’s financial trouble brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic might be worse that the 1997 Asian financial crisis, known in Thailand as the Tom Yam Kung crisis, according to the Bangkok Commercial Asset Management.
The 1997 Asian financial crisis started in Thailand with the financial collapse of the Thai baht after the Thai government was forced to float the baht due to lack of foreign currency to support its currency peg to the U.S. dollar.
Thailand’s booming economy came to a halt amid massive layoffs. The baht devalued swiftly and lost more than half of its value. The baht reached its lowest point of 56 units to the U.S. dollar in January 1998. The Thai stock market dropped 75%. Finance One, the largest Thai finance company until then, collapsed. – Wikapedia
A major issue is non-performing loans, or NPLs, which are loans that are more than 90 days overdue, the firm’s chairperson Bunyong Visatemongkolchai says. The NPLs make up 500 billion baht, or 3.05% of the total credit in the system, he says.
Relief measures like debt reduction and debt restructuring were first put in place by the Bank of Thailand in April to aid businesses battered by the pandemic, but the programme is set to end this month and NPLs are expected to increase.
Bunyong estimates that 20% of registered debt would become NPLs, increasing the loans from 500 billion baht to 2 trillion baht, similar to the total NPL in 1997.
Since the pandemic, special mention loans have doubled, increasing from last year’s 5 billion baht to this year’s 10 billion baht, according to the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand. These loans, which are more than 30 days, but less than 90 days overdue, are expected to turn into NPLs, adding up to 3 billion baht, according to the bank’s president.
A “vicious cycle” could occur if loans to small and medium sized enterprises become NPLs, a source from the Finance Ministry told the Bangkok Post in an earlier report.
The management firm says financial institutions will not go bankrupt as easily as in 1997 as they have a reserve fund to deal with potential economic problems.
Thailand
The Pattaya to Hua Hin bridge. Government discusses 900 billion baht investment.
The government is looking into a so-called “Thai Bridge” that would connect Pattaya to Hua Hin, an estimated 900 billion baht investment. The project would be part of the Eastern Economic Corridor development plan aimed at improving the transportation and infrastructure in Thailand.
The 900 billion baht investment is expected to take 10 years to financially implement, according to chairperson of the government’s committee for the Mobilisation of Economic Management Measures, Pailin Chuchottaworn. The Centre for Economic Situation Administration has approved the investment project to move forward with a pre-feasibility study by the EEC’s policy committee.
“We have to admit that 900 billion baht is a huge amount of money, but it is reasonable when considering its final results. It is also cheaper than some other mega projects that are currently being accelerated. We also planned to hire local Thai people and buy local materials for the construction to reduce the cost as well.”
The bridge would join other mega-projects by the EEC like a high speed rail that will link the major airports in Bangkok… Don Mueang Airport, Suvarnabhumi Airport and U-Tapao Airport (south of Pattaya). The train is expected to travel at 250 kilometres per hour. Another project is the renovation and extension of the U-Tapao International Airport. The EEC says the project will bring in 60 million passengers a year and is expected to be in operation by 2024.
The 80 to 100 kilometre bridge will most likely connect Pattaya to Hua Hin (likely to be just south of Pattaya in Sattahip), but also connect many provinces in the South. The bridge would likely increase tourism in Hua Hin. Pattaya draws in a larger crowd than Hua Hin with 10 times more tourists than the southern district, Pailin says.
The bridge will also need to allow shipping to traverse the Gulf of Thailand to Laem Chabang in Chon Buri.
“In truth, the tourists want to travel to both cities but they choose Pattaya first partly because Chon Buri has more attractions and more convenient transportation options. Many projects are also being built in Chonburi and the EEC in the coming future, such as a three-airport monorail and a city monorail which will potentially attract more travelers to the area, while none of the projects in the other tourist cities in the Gulf of Thailand were discussed.”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
A round-up of the latest on Covid-19, the economy, and tourism in Thailand
With Thailand’s emergency decree now extended until October 31, the following is a summary of the situation in Thailand with regard to Covid-19, the tourism sector, and the overall economy, courtesy of a briefing from the American Chamber of Commerce.
Myanmar Covid-19 Outbreak
A senior medic from the Department of Disease Control warns of the risk posed by Myanmar’s Covid-19 surge, particularly in areas bordering Thailand. Tanarak Plipat says admitting Burmese migrants may cause a spike of up to 6,000 cases in the Kingdom. The government’s Covid-19 task force says Myanmar currently has Southeast Asia’s third highest death rate from the virus, after Indonesia and the Philippines.
Meanwhile, the CCSA is now allowing 5 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand…
• Foreign athletes for specified international events
• Non-Immigrant Visa holders
• Long-stay tourists on the Special Tourist Visa (STV)
• APEC Card holders
• People who wish to have short and long-term stay in Thailand
Foreigners who wish to come to Thailand, whether on short or long-term stays, must show evidence of at least 500,000 baht in their bank accounts for the last 6 months.
Migrant Workers Already in Thailand Get Grace Period
The Minister of Labour, Suchart Chomklin, says migrant workers whose employment contract expires from next month onwards, can remain in the country without having to return to their country of origin and re-apply for employment. The newly announced grace period comes in response to the fear of a possible Covid-19 outbreak from migrants who might contract the disease from their home country.
The duration of the grace period will be considered and approved by the Cabinet in due course. Meanwhile, Thailand’s Immigration Bureau has confirmed that foreigners stranded in the Kingdom can apply to extend their visa anytime between now and October 31. The permission date of all visa types will start counting from November 1.
Thailand to Further Re-Open for Investors
The Thai Government has revealed a plan to relax travel restrictions for potential investors entering the country for short-term stays and business deals, as the group is seen as likely to stimulate the ailing economy. Given their short-term stays, special measures are needed for the group of travellers. Relevant government agencies are mapping out immigration plans for potential visitors and will submit them to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The CCSA has approved visas for 11,000 businesspeople and foreigners with work permits so far. Initially, the investors must pass a Covid-19 test within 72 hours of arrival, and are required to have Covid-19 health insurance worth at least US$100,000.
Phuket Temporarily Postpones Re-Opening to Foreign Tourists
After their arrival was postponed, after it was thought the presence of foreign tourists would deter Thai tourists from visiting Phuket’s upcoming Vegetarian Festival, the first group of 150 Chinese tourists is now expected to arrive on the island after October 25. The CCSA will later determine when the island will be fully ready for the return of foreign tourists, based on a proposal by Phuket provincial authorities.
Medical Hub Board to Propose 4 Destinations for Medical Tourists
Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, is proposing allowing direct international flights for tourists who will stay in quarantine spa and resort locations, in a move seen to facilitate medical tourists. Following the Medical Hub Board’s suggestion, Koh Samui, Phuket, Chiang Mai and U-Tapao airports should be included in a list of direct destinations for medical tourists, joining the likes of Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang airports.
A CCSA sub-committee approved in principle the use of spas, resorts, and wellness centres as alternative quarantine locations. Phuket is to be developed as a medical hub for the south.
Covid-19 Vaccines
Ministry of Health spokesperson, Panprapa Yongtrakul, says the National Vaccine Committee has approved the reservation of Covid-19 vaccines, if and when they become available, which will cover half the country’s population at a cost of around 2.93 billion baht.
It’s understood 20% of supplies will be procured through COVAX, the global mechanism designed to guarantee rapid, fair, and equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines. 30% will be sourced directly from vaccine manufacturers. Each person will need 2 doses of a vaccine. Medical personnel will be the first group of people to get vaccinated, and the next recipients will be prioritised based on immediate need.
Public Health Ministry to Ask CCSA To Reduce Mandatory Quarantine
The Ministry of Public Health plans to propose to the CCSA a gradual reduction in the mandatory quarantine period for foreign tourists, from 14 to 10 days, and then 7 days, respectively. The reduction criteria will be based on the Covid-19 situation in the visitors’ home countries. Kiartiphum Wongrachit, from the Ministry of Public Health, says the Diseases Control Department will implement the proposed reduction, by taking national public safety into consideration.
Meanwhile, Koh Samui, Phuket, Buri Ram, and Chon Buri will all host alternative state quarantine centres for long-stay tourists. It’s understood there are 84 state quarantine facilities for international tourists.
Government Encourages Vendors to Join Co-pay Scheme
The government announced that its co-pay scheme, intended to cut the public’s cost of living, has received applications from more than 160,000 shops and vendors. Deputy Government spokesperson, Trisulee Trisaranakul, says Krungthai Bank will deploy its staff to assist local and street vendors to register for the co-pay campaign, allowing their shops to receive government subsidies on eligible purchases made via the g-Wallet application.
Participating shops cannot be part of a convenience store franchise. The government’s co-pay campaign will open for public registration from October 16. Successful applicants will each receive a 3,000 baht allowance for the duration of the campaign.
Full economic recovery in 2 years
Thai Deputy PM Supattanapong Punmeechao predicts the Thai economy will fully recover from the Covid-19 crisis in 2 years, largely due to government measures, and a low debt-to-GDP ratio. The government measures include various assistance measures put in place for 33 million people, the provision of soft loans for the general public and businesses, and a debt restructuring campaign.
Economy
Minor International Chairman calls for major overhaul of Thailand’s ASQ
Minor International’s outspoken Chairman, Bill Heinecke, has penned an open letter to Thailand’s Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul. The thrust of the letter is that the current ASQ and general quarantine requirements and restrictions, is making any recovery of the country’s tourism and hospitality industry.
Robert Bunker
October 12, 2020 at 4:49 pm
It will be interesting to see whether the Thai junta, sorry government, have the wherewithal to understand the implications for the economy. If they think that they can strongarm and prescribe to global markets in the way they thank they can to foregn tourists in terms of what they like / don’t like or will allow / not allow they may well find that for them the game will finally be up.