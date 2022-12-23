Connect with us

Economy

Commerce experts predict Thailand’s consumer spending will hit 17 year high during New Year

Published

 on 

Commerce experts predict that Thailand’s consumer spending will hit a 17 year high during the New Year period coming soon. The president of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) discussed the UTCC’s predictions at a conference on “Consumer behaviour and spending during the 2023 New Year Festival.”

The president, Thanavath Phonvichai, said the period is expected to generate over 103.04 billion baht (US$2.9 billion). This, he said, would be the first time since 2007 that consumer spending exceeded 100 billion baht.

A survey on consumer spending during the New Year was conducted on 1,345 respondents from December 9-16. The survey showed that 69.8% of respondents are likely to spend money on travelling and parties during the New Year period.

Consumers also tend to buy more luxurious goods during the New Year, the survey said. The most popular New Year gift was found to be a basket of healthy products. 

Thanavath said that thanks to government stiumulus measures, Thailand’s economy is expected to grow by 0.1%-1% during the first quarter of next year.

However,  54.4% of respondents said the current economic situation impacts their spending during the New Year. 55.6% said they think about their debt when spending money. 

The most popular region for tourists in Thailand during the New Year is the north, according to the adviser to UTCC’s council, Saowanee Thairungroj. Saowanee said…

“The north of the country seems to be the most popular region for tourists, followed by the northeast, especially from December 29 this year to January 2 next year.”

Meanwhile in Bangkok, Kasikorn Research Centre (KResearch) expects spending to be at around 30.9 billion baht (US$0.89 billion). This is up from 10.5% year on year following economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, Nation Thailand reported. KResearch said that most respondents would set aside their budget only for the  four-day-long New Year holidays (December 30, 2022, to January 2, 2023) due to uncertainty over rising product prices.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Economy45 seconds ago

Commerce experts predict Thailand’s consumer spending will hit 17 year high during New Year
Thailand13 mins ago

Thai man exchanges fake US dollar bills for baht at two banks in Thailand
Bangkok53 mins ago

Taxi driver killed in railway crossing crash in Bangkok, Thailand
Sponsored1 day ago

Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
China2 hours ago

China plans to nix mandatory quarantine for foreign travellers
Video2 hours ago

The pink flower lake in Thailand that you never knew about | GMT
Hot News2 hours ago

Injured and detained journalists sentenced to three years plus labour in Myanmar jail
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Hot News3 hours ago

Self-proclaimed inventor of iconic chicken tikka masala cuisine dies at 77
Hot News3 hours ago

Small but mighty group of Afghan women take to the streets over university ban
Universities3 hours ago

Thai university student sentenced to prison on royal defamation charges
Expats17 hours ago

Nepal releases Pattaya’s ‘bikini killer’ – Charles ‘the Serpent’ Sobhraj
Thailand17 hours ago

Druggie bites police officer who caught him stealing electricity in southern Thailand
Tourism17 hours ago

Pink lilies pull hundreds of thousands of tourists to northeast Thailand lake
Thailand18 hours ago

Kindergarten students save up to buy blankets for the needy in northern Thailand
North East18 hours ago

Driver hits wild gaur in northeast Thailand, both injured
Thailand News Today (weekday evenings)18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand ranked 4th for least corrupt country in Asia
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending