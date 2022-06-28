Economy
China calls for enhanced relations with Thailand
China called for enhanced relations with Thailand ahead of the National Assembly of Thailand’s 90th anniversary.
Li Zhanshu, chairman of China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee, yesterday congratulated the Thai National Assembly for making positive contributions to maintaining social justice and promoting economic development in the kingdom.
“The legislatures of China and Thailand have maintained friendly exchanges, and have played positive roles in promoting China-Thailand cooperation in various fields and enhancing the friendship between the two peoples.”
On the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, Li announced China is willing to make joint efforts with Thailand to push forward the development of bilateral relations, and bring more benefits to the two countries.
“The Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative have contributed Chinese solutions to promoting sustainable world development and addressing global security governance challenges.
“China stands ready to work with Thailand to safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core and international order based on international law, safeguard the common interests of developing countries, and contribute to world peace and development.”
The Thai National Assembly gathered at Parliament House on Samsen Road in the Susit district of Bangkok, for a range of seminars, and exhibitions, and to promote and sell products from various provinces of Thailand. The assembly began yesterday and will end on July 8.
SOURCE: English.news.cn
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
China calls for enhanced relations with Thailand
Foreign sex pest caught on film assaulting Thai beauty contestant
Power lines and transformers to be checked after fatal Bangkok Chinatown fire
Siam Piwat welcomes world’s women leaders from over 51 countries
Thai PM makes bizarre ‘go easy on me’ plea to media
Thai social media influencer lied to flog football game tickets
Best destinations for a low-season yacht charter in Phuket 2022
3 Thai political activists tried to commit suicide in prison
Majority of international travel to Phuket is from India
Fake voucher victims demand action against Pattaya travel agent
Thai Health Minister Anutin tests positive for Covid-19
Thai man jailed for rape in London massage parlour
Countdown to Thailand’s Post Pandemic Day – July 1 | GMT
2 Indians caught with over 100 animals at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Welcome to Thailand’s Post Pandemic Day – July 1. What will change?
Thailand News Today | Police arrested for bribery over Chinese adult films
Cannabis vendor in central Thailand is making bank
From Pattaya with Love, or How To Win Friends and Taser People!
Phuket homeowner checks CCTV to find foreign couple canoodling outside house
UPDATE: Fraudulent Japanese restaurant owner denied bail
It’s official – face masks now voluntary in most places in Thailand
UPDATE: Police arrest fraudulent Japanese restaurant owner at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Thailand’s former PM Thaksin compares marijuana to opium
Frenchman found dead in luxury villa in Koh Samui, Thailand
Phuket public health office says smoking cannabis is legal, but…
Thailand and UK sign ambitious bilateral trade deal
Thailand develops cannabis test kits that detect THC levels in 15 minutes
Expect more wind and rain in most of Thailand
Thailand to be “post pandemic” this week, not endemic
Northeast Thailand teacher’s ex stabs her to death in classroom
Thai woman confesses to beating 6 year old granddaughter to death with pestle
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Cannabis vendor in central Thailand is making bank
- Crime3 days ago
From Pattaya with Love, or How To Win Friends and Taser People!
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand to be “post pandemic” this week, not endemic
- Crime4 days ago
Thai woman confesses to beating 6 year old granddaughter to death with pestle
- Central Thailand1 day ago
School director fired after allegedly covering up rape of 11 year old girl
- China1 day ago
Boost to tourism industry as China resumes flights to Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thai health officials ‘concerned’ about the international rise of Omicron BA4 and BA5 variants
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand is open NOW – masks off, bars open until 2am