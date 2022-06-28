China calls for enhanced relations with Thailand

China called for enhanced relations with Thailand ahead of the National Assembly of Thailand’s 90th anniversary.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee, yesterday congratulated the Thai National Assembly for making positive contributions to maintaining social justice and promoting economic development in the kingdom.

“The legislatures of China and Thailand have maintained friendly exchanges, and have played positive roles in promoting China-Thailand cooperation in various fields and enhancing the friendship between the two peoples.”

On the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, Li announced China is willing to make joint efforts with Thailand to push forward the development of bilateral relations, and bring more benefits to the two countries.

“The Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative have contributed Chinese solutions to promoting sustainable world development and addressing global security governance challenges.

“China stands ready to work with Thailand to safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core and international order based on international law, safeguard the common interests of developing countries, and contribute to world peace and development.”

The Thai National Assembly gathered at Parliament House on Samsen Road in the Susit district of Bangkok, for a range of seminars, and exhibitions, and to promote and sell products from various provinces of Thailand. The assembly began yesterday and will end on July 8.

SOURCE: English.news.cn