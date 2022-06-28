British boxer vows to get back in ring after Thai horror crash

A British Muay Thai boxer vowed to get up off the floor and back into the ring after a horror crash in Koh Samui left him fighting for his life.

Chris Richardson was crushed by a pickup truck as he pulled out of a coffee shop on his motorbike on April 13 earlier this year. The injuries were so severe that the 32 year old had to be airlifted to a Bangkok hospital after suffering from multiple broken bones, a fractured eye socket, and a foot infection, which left him bed-bound and seriously ill.

The York-born pugilist’s friend Alison, today announced some good news, however, saying he is on the mend despite his body being held together by metal rods.

“The leg frames have been removed and Chris is sitting up now and working with a physio to build up his strength. We did get him to stand briefly, which was so good to see, and hopefully, after his next surgery, we’ll be able to move him even more.”

“I look forward to getting him into a wheelchair, so I can take him to the garden and get him some sun and fresh air after two weeks on his back in the hospital bed.

“The infection on his foot is still a concern, but the doctor will be trying a new technique over the next few days to help the tissue grow back quicker.”

If suffering from life-threatening injuries weren’t enough the boxer was also floored by a huge medical bill after his insurance company refused to cover the hospital costs.

The first two days of treatment cost 1.1 million baht (£25,000), and his family and friends are having to rally to raise another £60,000 via GoFundMe to settle the treatment. So far the family has managed to raise just over half of that total.

To donate to help Chris and his family, visit the GoFundMe page at: https://bit.ly/3KChWv7

SOURCE: Daily Star