Connect with us

Drugs

Truck with 4.2 million meth pills shot at police, killing one

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Passengers in a truck smuggling drugs shot at police at a checkpoint, killing one. (via Thai PBS)

In Chaing Mai, police attempting to pull over a pickup truck suspected of carrying drugs were met with gunfire that killed one officer. The shootout took place last night in the Fang district of Chiang Mai when a police team attempted to stop and search the pickup that was believed to be transporting a large drug shipment.

A Fang district police inspector, Pol Maj Phibulphan Sukhumanon, led his squad in the attempted inspection of the truck at a road checkpoint, but the people in the pickup opened fire on the police using automatic weapons.

Police chased after the truck which sped off after spraying gunfire at the police, but Phibulphan was hit in the legs and chest. A rescue unit arrived shortly after to take the police officer who had been shot back to Fang district. He was pronounced dead not long after leaving the scene of the crime.

The pursuing officers did manage to chase down the fleeing vehicle and the drivers and passengers abandoned the truck shortly after firing at police officers and racing away. It was left in a nearby village and the drivers and passengers were not apprehended.

The police’s suspicions proved correct through, as when backup police arrived and searched the pickup truck, they uncovered about 4.2 million meth pills. The pills were divided into 21 knapsacks and police seized the drugs.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Drugs4 hours ago

Truck with 4.2 million meth pills shot at police, killing one
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

5,000-baht payouts go out to registered nightlife workers
Tourism6 hours ago

DHS offers car travel tips for Covid-19 safety for New Year’s
Sponsored15 hours ago

AZURA Restaurant offering New Year’s Day brunch
advertiseadvertise
Road deaths6 hours ago

100% Wear a Helmet campaign will have police lend a helmet to offenders
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Omicron infections in Thailand up to 729 – 251 local transmissions
Thailand14 hours ago

Many in Chanthaburi get diarrhoea, local health official says watch what you eat
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand14 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Possible added restrictions & Full Moon Party goes ahead
World15 hours ago

Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy news media, arrest 6 people
Indonesia15 hours ago

Boeing 737 MAX to fly again in Indonesia three years after fatal crash off Jakarta
Bangkok15 hours ago

Bangkok revises closure order, bars and nightclubs to stay closed until January 15
Thailand17 hours ago

How is the work culture for women in Thailand? | Ask the Girls (Pt. 1)
Thailand17 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 2,575 new cases; provincial totals
Laos17 hours ago

Vientiane orders to bar New Year gatherings amidst fears of Omicron
Crime17 hours ago

UPDATE: Israeli escapee given slap-on-the-wrist fine
Thailand17 hours ago

Myanmar military and ethnic army clashes continue, bullets land on Thai soil
Thailand4 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending