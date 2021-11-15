Swiss man arrested on Koh Chang after going on the rampage while high on drugs

Police on the eastern island of Koh Chang have arrested a Swiss man after he began destroying his room while high on drugs. Police chief Apisak Kamnert says officers responded to a call from a homestay owner who reported that a foreigner was smashing up his room.

The unnamed 58 year old Swiss man was arrested after creating significant damage and a lot of noise in his room. Police also found an amount of marijuana weighing just under 30 grams, which had been hidden in a dental floss box. The man told officers he’d purchased the drugs for 500 baht.

The Daily News reports that the man underwent drug tests in police custody, which came back positive. Additional tests at Koh Chang hospital showed the man had smoked marijuana and had taken methamphetamines.

According to the Asean Now report, the reason for the man’s emotional state is not known, nor has the name of the homestay been confirmed. He has been charged with possession of a class 5 restricted narcotic.

SOURCE: Asean Now | Daily News