Southern Thailand police find large haul of methamphetamine hidden in deep fryers

Officers in Southern Thailand found hundreds of kilograms of crystal methamphetamine hidden in electronic deep fryers packaged to be shipped overseas. A couple was arrested after officers raided a home and a motorcycle repair shop, seizing methamphetamine from both locations, which, in total, weighed more than half a tonne with a street value of 117 million baht.

Officers suspect the transnational drug trafficking operation is under a man named Cholli “Bang Lee” Khunsetkua. Police, military, and local administrative officials worked together on the recent drug busts and officers are still investigating.

At the motorcycle repair shop, officers found 110 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine packaged in electric deep fryers and another 267 kilograms of the drug waiting to be packaged. 43 year old Polawat “Bang Mad” Detkub and 28 year old Waranya Ritthidet were arrested. Officers also seized an Isuzu pickup truck, a shotgun with three rounds of ammunition, and six mobile phones.

When questioned by police, Polawat allegedly told officers that the drugs were to be shipped out of Thailand. He also named two other suspects involved in the operation. Acting on the information, officers raided a home where suspects were staying. No one was at the home, but police found 108 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in electric deep fryers, just like at the repair shop, and another 100 kilograms waiting to be packaged.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post