Drugs
Shots fired by Bangkok police in drugs bust car chase
Plainclothes police officers fired on a car the believed to be driven by a drug dealer who was attempting to flee. The suspect remains at large.
The incident took place on Phetkasem Road on Friday evening, causing panic in the area. It is just the latest skirmish in Thailand’s war on drugs, triggered by this month’s day car massacre in the north of the country.
The shooting took place near Mall Bangkaein Bang Kae district around 5.15pm. No casualties were reported, but five vehicles were damaged when they were struck by the absconding suspect’s vehicle, a white Honda HR-V with Bangkok licence plates.
The drama began when the Bang Kae narcotics squad raided a residence they believed to be used by drug dealers, according to deputy commissioner Pol Maj Gen Jirasan Kaewsaeng-ek, spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Bureau.
Two suspects were arrested at the scene but the third, identified later as Chonthat Natheemas, 29 years old, raced to the luxury SUV and made his getaway.
Police set off in hot pursuit, firing several shots at the vehicle as Chonthat made his escape.
Intent on preventing Chonthat from causing injury to himself or to members of the public others, Pol Maj Gen Jirasan said that officers followed protocol related to vehicle chases.
Chonthat abandoned the car at a parking lot in Phasi Charoen district, and ran off.
As of Saturday, the suspect was still at large.
