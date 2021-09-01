Pattaya birthday party busted for breaking emergency decree

18 people were arrested at a birthday party last night in Pattaya, the city on the Gulf of Thailand. The party was a violation of the emergency decree and Disease Control Act as it was a group gathering and they were allegedly consuming alcohol in a group, both of which are forbidden under the decree.

The Nong Prue police chief, Chiddecha Songhong, says police arrived at the house located at the Pool Villa Resort around 11pm following complaints from neighbours. Police say inside the house they found 16 men and 2 women listening to music and drinking alcohol. They add that the nationality make up of the group consisted of 11 Thais and 7 Lao nationals.

Police add that they discovered .51 grams of crystal methamphetamine, .25 grams of ketamine, an anaesthetic that was used to treat soldiers in the Vietnam war and is now sometimes used recreationally. They also found 4 ecstasy pills. The Bangkok Post says none of the birthday party guests had been vaccinated against Covid. They add that the party was set by a man identified only as Sanong who had Covid last April.

The police took all the party attendees to the local police station for further legal proceedings. 2 weeks prior, another birthday party was interrupted by the police in Pattaya.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

