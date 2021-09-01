Connect with us

Drugs

Pattaya birthday party busted for breaking emergency decree

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: vik/Flickr

18 people were arrested at a birthday party last night in Pattaya, the city on the Gulf of Thailand. The party was a violation of the emergency decree and Disease Control Act as it was a group gathering and they were allegedly consuming alcohol in a group, both of which are forbidden under the decree.

The Nong Prue police chief, Chiddecha Songhong, says police arrived at the house located at the Pool Villa Resort around 11pm following complaints from neighbours. Police say inside the house they found 16 men and 2 women listening to music and drinking alcohol. They add that the nationality make up of the group consisted of 11 Thais and 7 Lao nationals.

Police add that they discovered .51 grams of crystal methamphetamine, .25 grams of ketamine, an anaesthetic that was used to treat soldiers in the Vietnam war and is now sometimes used recreationally. They also found 4 ecstasy pills. The Bangkok Post says none of the birthday party guests had been vaccinated against Covid. They add that the party was set by a man identified only as Sanong who had Covid last April.

The police took all the party attendees to the local police station for further legal proceedings. 2 weeks prior, another birthday party was interrupted by the police in Pattaya.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Drugs38 seconds ago

Pattaya birthday party busted for breaking emergency decree
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 mins ago

Government considering Covid-19 cards for vaccinated people and recovered patients
Protests32 mins ago

More anti-government protests in Bangkok today, day 2 of no-confidence debate
Sponsored22 hours ago

Finding the best roasted coffee in Thailand with Coffee Culture

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Chon Buri54 mins ago

Coffee shop employee attacked while at work in Si Racha
Hua Hin1 hour ago

Hua Hin opts for quarantine-free re-opening, similar to Phuket sandbox
Crime2 hours ago

Calls for former police chief’s wealth to be investigated
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 252 deaths and 14,802 new cases
Phuket2 hours ago

Phuket officials look to vaccinated domestic visitors for tourism lifeline
Bangkok17 hours ago

Parks, sports fields and other venues allowed to reopen in Bangkok
Thailand17 hours ago

Kanchanaburi’s Phu Nam Rom border with Myanmar to reopen tomorrow for cargo
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Officials say employees are to resume work, compensated accordingly following ease on restrictions
Thailand18 hours ago

Supreme Court acquits 6 PAD leaders, gives 3 other prison terms
Thailand18 hours ago

Thai health officials warn against eating raw earthworms after video of “spicy worm salad” goes viral
Thailand19 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Red Zone restaurants reopen, policeman ‘not dead’ | August 31
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

Regulations for flights between “dark red” provinces set
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending