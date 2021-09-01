Government considering Covid-19 cards for vaccinated people and recovered patients

The Thai government is considering issuing cards that show who’s been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or who has recovered from the virus. Kiattiphum Wongrajit from the Public Health Ministry says the cards could be useful as various businesses prepare for re-opening in a Covid-19 world. The Bangkok Post reports Kiattiphum as saying fully vaccinated people could be issued with green-coloured cards, while those who’ve recovered from Covid-19 within the last 1 – 3 months would get yellow cards.

From today, Covid-19 restrictions are being eased in the 29 dark red provinces with the highest rates of infection. Restaurants can once again offer dine-in services, although not at full capacity, and shops are re-opening for business. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has eased a number of curbs as the infection rate in the country continues to follow a downward trend.

Restaurants and other businesses are being allowed to re-open even if their employees are not fully vaccinated. The decision comes after business owners complained that most of their workers had yet to be offered a Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Post reports that the Mor Prom database would be used to determine who is entitled to green cards, based on them having received 2 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. Yellow cards would be issued to people who’ve recovered from the virus and have developed natural immunity. However, the cards would be subject to review as people’s immunity levels would have to monitored. The Health Ministry says the cards are just an idea at the moment, but if the plan does go ahead, it will be launched next month, following a pilot programme later this month.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

