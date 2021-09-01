Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Government considering Covid-19 cards for vaccinated people and recovered patients

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Marco Verch

The Thai government is considering issuing cards that show who’s been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or who has recovered from the virus. Kiattiphum Wongrajit from the Public Health Ministry says the cards could be useful as various businesses prepare for re-opening in a Covid-19 world. The Bangkok Post reports Kiattiphum as saying fully vaccinated people could be issued with green-coloured cards, while those who’ve recovered from Covid-19 within the last 1 – 3 months would get yellow cards.

From today, Covid-19 restrictions are being eased in the 29 dark red provinces with the highest rates of infection. Restaurants can once again offer dine-in services, although not at full capacity, and shops are re-opening for business. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has eased a number of curbs as the infection rate in the country continues to follow a downward trend.

Restaurants and other businesses are being allowed to re-open even if their employees are not fully vaccinated. The decision comes after business owners complained that most of their workers had yet to be offered a Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Post reports that the Mor Prom database would be used to determine who is entitled to green cards, based on them having received 2 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. Yellow cards would be issued to people who’ve recovered from the virus and have developed natural immunity. However, the cards would be subject to review as people’s immunity levels would have to monitored. The Health Ministry says the cards are just an idea at the moment, but if the plan does go ahead, it will be launched next month, following a pilot programme later this month.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)56 seconds ago

Government considering Covid-19 cards for vaccinated people and recovered patients
Protests22 mins ago

More anti-government protests in Bangkok today, day 2 of no-confidence debate
Chon Buri44 mins ago

Coffee shop employee attacked while at work in Si Racha
Sponsored22 hours ago

Finding the best roasted coffee in Thailand with Coffee Culture

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Hua Hin58 mins ago

Hua Hin opts for quarantine-free re-opening, similar to Phuket sandbox
Crime1 hour ago

Calls for former police chief’s wealth to be investigated
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 252 deaths and 14,802 new cases
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket2 hours ago

Phuket officials look to vaccinated domestic visitors for tourism lifeline
Bangkok17 hours ago

Parks, sports fields and other venues allowed to reopen in Bangkok
Thailand17 hours ago

Kanchanaburi’s Phu Nam Rom border with Myanmar to reopen tomorrow for cargo
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Officials say employees are to resume work, compensated accordingly following ease on restrictions
Thailand18 hours ago

Supreme Court acquits 6 PAD leaders, gives 3 other prison terms
Thailand18 hours ago

Thai health officials warn against eating raw earthworms after video of “spicy worm salad” goes viral
Thailand19 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Red Zone restaurants reopen, policeman ‘not dead’ | August 31
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

Regulations for flights between “dark red” provinces set
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 14,666 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending