‘Oh, bother!’ Thai govt patrol team stumble upon 20 million baht Winnie the Pooh ecstasy haul

Drug smugglers would be right in thinking “Oh, bother!” after a narcotics enforcement team stumbled upon a 20 million baht drug haul of ecstasy tablets shaped as the fictional teddy bear Winnie the Pooh.

It appears nothing is sacred anymore if drug dealers are disguising their narcotics as fictional cartoon characters. The drug haul prompts a dozen of Pooh memes, such as the obvious one, “I wasn’t going to eat it, I was just going to taste it.” Fortunately, no one will get to eat or taste the drugs thanks to a government patrol.

The drugs were found on the bank of the Mekong River in That Phanom district on Saturday night by a combined government patrol of soldiers, police, and navy soldiers.

The patrol found two abandoned black suitcases on the Mekong River bank while they were on the lookout for drugs being smuggled in from neighbouring Laos.

Pictures courtesy of Bangkok Post

The suitcases were smuggled across to the Thai side of the river in a long-tail boat and dumped on the river bank at Ban Kham Phak Phraew village in tambon Nam Kam of That Phanom district. Police reported that the drug mule fled back across the river after he dumped the delivery.

Police found 19 translucent plastic bags with about 19,000 ecstasy pills in the shape of the fictional teddy bear Winnie the Pooh, and around 55,000 sleeping pills with a street value of about 20 million baht.

The authorities understand the ecstasy pills came from Europe, transferred to Laos from Europe, to be sold in Thailand. It is believed each pill can sell between 800 baht to 1000 baht at entertainment venues.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post