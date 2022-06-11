Drug trafficker caught with 78 million baht worth of crystal meth

A drug trafficker was arrested yesterday for being in possession of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of 78 million baht.

Sompong Arun, of Samut Sakhon province, was stopped by officers, at Ban Khuan Meed permanent checkpoint on the main Asian Highway in Chana district, who searched the driver’s pickup truck and found 10 sacks of hidden crystal meth weighing 390 kilogrammes under several plastic bags of cucumbers.

The 50 year old drug smuggler confessed to police he had been hired for 30,000 baht to transport the drugs from Ratchaburi province to Tak Bai district of Narathiwat province and that it was the second time he had peddled drugs.

The extended police investigation discovered Sompong’s daughter, Mata Arun, and son-in-law, 42 year old Jak Thengsiri, were also involved in the operation.

Mata received the money transfers into her bank from the drug trade while Jak was involved in the delivery and orders of crystal meth. The seized drugs were destined for Malaysia where they could command a higher price if successfully smuggled out of the country.

Sompong has been charged with having illicit drugs in his possession with intent to sell but could face further charges as the police extend their investigation.

Police later seized another pickup truck involved in drug smuggling. The vehicle had been abandoned near a petrol station about 500 metres from the checkpoint.

