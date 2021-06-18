Drugs
1.2 tonnes of methamphetamine and heroin seized near Malaysian border
Police in the southern province Satun seized 1.2 tonnes of heroin and methamphetamine valued at around 1 billion baht that had been left in a canal near the Malaysian border. Thai maritime authorities and Satun marine police were surveying a mangrove forest at the Tam Malang Canal when they found 39 large plastic bins in the wetland.
Large quantities of heroin and methamphetamine were inside the bins. Officers suspect the drugs were in transit and were dropped off at the secluded location to then be taken by another trafficker and smuggled out of the country.
“Marine police have confiscated drugs with a street value of around 1 billion baht and taken them back to the police station for further investigation.”
Thai police have made several busts in recent weeks. The Justice Minister recently announced that Thai authorities are now working with foreign agencies to crack down on transnational drug trafficking with routes in Thailand. The minister says Thailand is a major transit country, particularly in the methamphetamine trade coming from production bases in Myanmar’s region of the Golden Triangle.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
1.2 tonnes of methamphetamine and heroin seized near Malaysian border
Pattaya bars plead for government help
Colour-coded zoning revised, restrictions to ease nationwide
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Department of Land Transport will reopen, issue licenses
Top 8 Things to do in Chiang Mai
Krabi schedules 82 flights per week from late October
Top 6 Online Forums in Thailand
Friday Covid Update: 3,058 new cases; provincial totals
Worker falls off roof in Chon Buri, sustains multiple injuries
Talad Kaset market in Phuket reopens
PM Prayut tests negative after parliament maid has Covid-19
Myanmar: American journalist’s detention extended 2 more weeks
Beached sperm whale covered in oil rescued in Phuket
Unsatisifed with haircut, grandfather goes to police station for help
Thai DDC probe into Covid-19 vaccine recipient deaths to finish next week
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
Thong Lor again: 31 arrested in club violating Covid-19 rules
Confusion, delayed appointments, and finger pointing: Thailand’s vaccine rollout in disarray
TAT declares Phuket “is ready” to reopen for tourism on July 1
Penis statue works as village sees rain after erection
Village need rain? Have you considered a giant penis?
Koh Samui eyes August 1 reopening, “Samui Sealed Route”
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
- Crime3 days ago
Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Pattaya tourism operators not getting their hopes up over foreign arrivals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Airlines look to vaccine rollout to restore demand and boost economy
- Phuket3 days ago
Indonesian fisherman rescued after 9 days adrift at sea