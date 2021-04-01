Young men shot and killed in Khon Kaen, gunman still at large | Thaiger

Crime
Young men shot and killed in Khon Kaen, gunman still at large
A gunman shot and killed 2 young men last night in the Isaan province Khon Kaen. Both 18 year old Korkiat Chanasri and 23 year old Theerayuth Faithee were shot in the head.
Witnesses say they saw a man talking with the 2 victims. They heard a gunshot and Korkiat collapsed. Theerayuth tried to flee, but he was also shot. Korkiat was dead when police arrived while Theerayuth was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police are still investigating and are searching for the shooter. Officers say Theerayuth had a criminal record involving theft and drug charges, and suspect a possible motive for the shooting could be related to drug dealing or failure to pay off a debt.
คืบหน้าฆาตกรรม 2 ศพ ที่ บ้าน โคก อ.โคกโพธิ์ชัย จ.ขอนแก่น ตำรวจเร่งตามตัวผู้ต้องสงสัยมาสอบสวน พร้อมตั้งปมสังหารไว้ 3…
Posted by I Am Khonkaen on Wednesday, March 31, 2021
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Pattaya
Man finds live hand grenade in Pattaya area forest – VIDEO
A man found a live hand grenade under a tree in Pattaya area forest yesterday while he was searching in the woods for termites to later feed to his pet fish. Officers from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team say the M26 hand grenade is very dangerous and can still explode.
51 year old Su Supayut told Pattaya News reporters that fled the area when he saw the grenade and quickly called the police.
“I was searching for termites for my Betta fish before I found this grenade. I ran away before calling the police.”
Police do not know where the military-grade explosive came from and are still investigating.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand
April Fool’s jokes posted online could land you in Thai jail, police warn
April Fool’s jokes, pranks and hoaxes are not allowed to be shared on social media in Thailand. No, it’s not a joke. April Fool’s jokes posted on social media could land you in Thai jail, or slapped with a hefty fine for violating the country’s Computer Crime Act.
Some April Fool’s jokes posted online are considered “fake news” that mislead the public, and sharing “fake news” breaks Thai law, according to the Technology Crime Suppression Division, or TCSD.
On April 1 every year in many countries around the world is April Fool’s Day, with people making jokes and hoaxes, but in Thailand posting fraudulent messages or sharing fake news that may mislead the general public are guilty of the Computer Crimes Act.
The TCSD warns the public to be careful when posting or sharing news on social media That have a jail sentence and a fine.
Recently, police have been cracking down on misleading posts related to the Covid-19 pandemic and the political protests in Thailand, especially posts that incite public agitation. The TCSD warns not to share April Fool’s jokes related to Covid-19 because it “incites panic.”
False or misleading posts that pose a threat to national security, stir up public agitation or may cause damage to others are prohibited under the Computer Crime Act which carries a penalty of up to 5 years in jail and a fine of up to 100,000 baht.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Bangkok
5 pro-democracy activists indicted for alleged violence against Queen’s liberty
Prosecutors indicted 5 pro-democracy activists today for attempting to “harm HM the Queen’s liberty” during a rally in Bangkok last year that happened to be along the same route as a royal motorcade.
The charge for an “act of violence against the HM the Queen’s liberty” carries a minimum sentence of 16 years in prison. For serious attempts to harm the Queen, the charge carries life in prison, or even the death sentence if the Queen’s life is threatened.
The royal motorcade had passed through a pro-democracy rally in October just as activists were making their way to the Government House where they planned to set up camp to put pressure on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign. Activists have said they were unaware that a motorcade was scheduled for that day.
Photos of the motorcade show crowds of protesters along the road, some raising their hands in the 3-finger salute, a symbol of resistance against the military-run government and monarchy. A previous report from the New York Times said the “act of violence” for some charged activists was apparently yelling at the royal motorcade.
21 year old Bunkueanun “Francis” Paothong is facing charges for an alleged attempt to harm the Queen’s liberty told the Bangkok Post that he had no intentions to do any harm to the Queen.
“I did not have such intentions, nor was I trying to do so. I’ve reaffirmed these facts over the past few months.”
Police cleared the road as the royal motorcade passed by, pushing crowds of protesters out of the way. Another accused activist, 45 year old Ekachai Hongkangwan, says the protesters did not know about the royal motorcade.
“We are just hoping for bail because we did not do anything wrong. We had no idea the royal convoy was coming.”
All of the other accused activists have also denied the charges.
SOURCE: Reuters
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Young men shot and killed in Khon Kaen, gunman still at large
Man finds live hand grenade in Pattaya area forest – VIDEO
Thailand’s aviation authority requests 40,000 vaccine doses to cover airline workers
Thai government plans to draw in rich foreigners to live in Thailand
April Fool’s jokes posted online could land you in Thai jail, police warn
2,000 Burmese refugees sheltering in Mae Hong Son, northern Thailand
Thailand visa extension explained, April 2021 | VIDEO
60-day “Covid-19” visa extension deadline to apply now May 29
Government investigating loan-shark apps following complaints of online threats
Red Shirts leader vows to hold April 4 protest aimed at toppling government
Tourism operators pinning hopes on Songkran holiday
Chinese vaccine being distributed to all provinces this month
Covid-19 spike feared during India’s Holi holiday
Confirmed, expats in Phuket will receive Covid-19 vaccines
Miss Grand Myanmar finds refuge in Thailand for 3 months
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
Thailand News Today | More vaccine options for Thailand, the world’s oldest cat? | March 26
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
Thailand aims for 30 million vaccines by August
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
A guide to being respectful when visiting a Buddhist temple in Thailand
All about Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport
More than 100 Burmese citizens killed in the past 24 hours – Myanmar military defies international demands
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
Thailand’s methamphetamine trafficking increases after Myanmar coup
Man who buys truck from auction finds 20 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine inside
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study
Bangkok’s famous airplane graveyard catches fire
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Koh Samui3 days ago
1,000 foreign tourists expected to travel to Koh Samui in July
- Myanmar3 days ago
Thousands of displaced Burmese flee to Thailand following military air strikes
- Bangkok3 days ago
Officials say woman who tested positive after vaccination was infected beforehand
- Bangkok3 days ago
Top 5 co-working spaces in Bangkok for 2021
- Economy3 days ago
Government ready to assist Thai businesses affected by Suez Canal blockage
- Myanmar3 days ago
Thai government says no need to evacuate citizens from Myanmar for now
- Myanmar1 day ago
ASEAN summit will discuss situation in Myanmar and crisis facing Karen people
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA Update: 39 new Covid-19 cases