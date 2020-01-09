Young men busted selling drugs online in Phuket, Phang Nga from their Twitter account | The Thaiger

Crime
Young men busted selling drugs online in Phuket, Phang Nga from their Twitter account
Two young Thai men are being held by police after their arrests on Monday for selling drugs online in the southern provinces of Phuket and Phang Nga, according to the Thai news blog Khaosod. The online drug trade is becoming an enormous business operating using common, everyday social media and delivery platforms.
The suspects, 16 and 20 years old, opened a Twitter account in 2019, which at the time of their arrest had more than 3,000 followers. They were using the account to openly market, discuss and sell frugs, for profit. The account shows photos of various drugs, which were then sent to buyers around Thailand.
The drugs business in Thailand is now high tech and booming, a bigger menace to Thai society than ever, according to Khoasod. Today’s drug pushers are online and impersonal, using accounts on messaging apps like Facebook, LINE and Twitter. Thai police chiefs are warning logistics and transport companies on their role and responsibilities in combating this new and growing means of promoting, selling and shipping drugs around the country.
Kanittha Thaikla, a Chiang Mai lecturer from the Research Institute for Health Services at Chiang Mai University claimed that in 2019 “most drugs bought and sold in Thailand are changing hands online”.
She noted in her report that no less than 200 Twitter accounts selling drugs where customers could order and pay for drugs online, and have their order hand-delivered by common delivery companies. Ms Kanittha highlighted the new “lingo” – code words used by drug gangs and their online followers to smoothly and effectively negotiate online purchases – top openly conduct their businesses under the noses of social company watchdogs and the Thai police.
Bangkok
Surachat claims shots at his car were related to a 2 billion baht Immigration purchase
Thailand’s former immigration supremo, Surachat Hakparn, spoke to the media yesterday about the bullets fired into his car on Monday night. He was not in the car at the time.
He speculated confidently that the shots fired at the white Lexus SUV, parked near a massage establishment in Patpong, Bangkok, were connected to a two billion baht purchase of a biometric system for Thai airports. Surachat passed over documents relating to the biometric system purchase to police while being questioned at Bang Rak police station on Tuesday.
His comments to the media yesterday give the first insight into possible reasons for his abrupt side-lining whilst at the peak of his career.
When he was Pol Lt Gen Surachat and head of the Thai Immigration Department, he urged the national police chief, in a written statement, to consider cancelling the purchase of the biometrics system at the start of last year. The two billion baht biometric equipment was to scan faces and fingerprints of passengers as they passed through Thai airports.
The National Police Chief has since gone on to praise the new biometrics system and called media conferences to show examples of the new system’s effectiveness in identifying fake passports and people using fake documents.
At the time, Pol Lt-Gen Surachat was invited by the National Anti-Corruption Commission to testify about the procurement. The two billion baht budget for a new biometrics system been approved by three previous commissioners of the Immigration Bureau. But Surachat ultimately rejected the purchase.
Surachat met with the deputy national police chief yesterday to provide additional information and his account about the shooting and possible motives.
A motorcyclist and pillion rider were caught on CCTV shooting at Surachat’s parked Lexus. The gunman, sitting on the back on the bike, appears to shoot eight times into the vehicle at about 8pm on Monday night. The bullets all ended up in the lower part of the car doors, most in the front part of the rear door.
In various reports, he was either having a massage at the time or the shooting, or attending a business meeting at a restaurant. There was no one in the car at the time of the shots being fired.
Surachat told the media that he had decided to cancel the biometrics system purchase “in the public interest”. He told the media that he “has an idea of who the mastermind might be”.
The former Immigration Chief called on the national police chief to arrest the two perpetrators, saying that “it should be easy because they were clearly recorded by the CCTV system” (although they were both wearing full-face helmets).
He categorically denied speculation as “ridiculous” that he might have staged the shooting to attract public attention. He maintained that he has kept a low profile since he was abruptly side-lined in May last year to serve as a civil advisor in the PM’s Office.
Speaking on the “Inside Thailand” program yesterday, Surachat says he ended his police career with “no personal grudge towards other officers”.
“I am no longer a police officer. I left my police career behind with no personal conflicts.”
But he did mention that he wants to return to the police force.
Crime
Bank rolls over after security footage captures employee stealing money
Look up before you steal money in a bank. There’s probably going to be a security camera. A female bank employee has been caught red-handed stealing 10,000 baht of an elderly customer’s savings.
CCTV at the bank shows the moment when the teller stole the elderly man’s savings. The daughter of the victim shared the video online for everyone to see but the bank manager asked that the video be taken down.
“This is another reason why you can’t really trust anyone, even bank employees who are professionally trained.”
The elderly man went to deposit 50,000 baht into his bank account, the same bank employee who assisted the man with his deposit later called and said there was only 40,000 baht.
The daughter posted on her Facebook…
“My father went to deposit 50,000 baht into his account at 8.40 am on January 6, 2020. The female bank employee counted the money out and confirmed that there was 50,000 baht. Then at 6 pm the manager at the bank branch called and asked her father there was only 40,000 baht so why did he tell her there was 50,000 baht? The employee was criticizing the customer. When asked why didn’t the employee ask her father at the bank, when they were both holding the cash. She answered that there were a lot of people.”
A news team from Amarin TV went to interview the victim’s daughter. She revealed that 47,000 baht was earned from selling a cow and 3,000 baht came from her father working at a farm earning 250 baht per day. She told reporters that, when her father received the call he didn’t want to get in a dispute with the bank so he agreed to let the bank change his savings from 50,000 to 40,000 baht.
But the daughter knew that something was not right.
She went to the bank and demanded to see the security footage and could clearly see that the bank employee was acting suspiciously as she counted the money. She posted some of the footage she captured on her phone.
“She kept looking to the left and right as she was holding the cash.”
The daughter trusted her father as he had a good memory if it was relating to money. Then the bank manager contacted the family again the next day and asked her to take the video down along with admitting that the employee was guilty.
The daughter eventually deleted the post after the bank manager apologised because she “didn’t want to drag the situation out”. The daughter also revealed that her father is a regular customer at the bank and has deposited cash many times before but this time he told her about what happened.
Finally, the employee admitted to her actions after realising the security footage captured clear evidence of the theft.
The bank was not named in the story.
Bangkok
Police ramp up investigation into shots fired into Surachat’s car in Bangkok
Investigators yesterday combed the scene of a shooting where seven shots (below) were fired into a vacant car belonging to former Immigration supremo Pol Lt-General Surachat Hakparn.
Deputy Police Commissioner-General Pol General Virachai Songmetta visited the crime scene where the white Lexus was shot at by two suspects on Monday evening.
According to The Nation, the location was a massage spa in Bangkok’s Silom area. Surachet was allegedly getting a massage in the spa when the two suspects fired at his car in a drive-by. The two were captured on CCTV but were both wearing full-face helmets making ID impossible.
According to yesterday’s inspection by the deputy police commissioner, the top cop spoke to media after his visit relaying that the suspects were two men wearing helmets and riding a motorcycle.
“One wore a cream jacket, jeans and white sneakers, while the other had a blue jacket, jeans and white sneakers.”
The men rode into an alley near the crime scene before arriving back next to the car and taking a minute to shoot eight times at the vacant car. The shots were fired, mostly, into the lower rear door.
Police estimate that, after committing the crime, the suspects headed to Rama IV Road before taking the Sam Yan intersection.
“We are investigating the reason for their shooting.”
For his part, Surachat Hakparn, aka. Big Joke, wasn’t in the car at the time of the shooting. Some reports say that he had been attending a business meeting in a nearby restaurant, others say he was having a massage. The car has been reported in some Thai media to be owned by his wife.
Now acting as an advisor to the Thai PM’s Office, Surachat says he was certain the shots had been intended to kill him. But he maintained he had no ongoing conflicts with anyone.
Officers of the Metropolitan Police in Bang Rak and Pathumwan districts are teaming up to investigate the case. Virachai held a morning meeting at the Metropolitan Police Bureau yesterday, and will request Surachat to provide the police with more evidence today.
