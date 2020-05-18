Woman accidentally shot during father-son fight in Nakhon Si Thammarat | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Crime

Woman accidentally shot during father-son fight in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

5 hours ago

 on 

Woman accidentally shot during father-son fight in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Photo: Thai Rath
A man accidentally shot and killed his daughter-in-law during a fight with his son last night in southern Thailand. After a heated argument around 7:30 pm Sunday, a father got out a shotgun to shoot his son, but the trigger failed, Thai media reports.

The son, 33 year old Niran Rakkaew, then tried to grab the in the gun from his father, 68 year old Attak Rakkaew, at a home’s backyard in Khanom, Nakhon Si Thammarat.

In the ensuing fight, each trying to grab the gun, 28 year old Patcharee Rodcharoen, from Surat Thani, ran out to break up the fight. The shotgun accidentally fired, killing Rodcharoen. She was taken to a nearby hospital and later died.

SOURCE: Thairath

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Crime

Parents believe murdered Mukdahan girl was killed by a local

Jack Burton

Published

5 hours ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

Parents believe murdered Mukdahan girl was killed by a local
PHOTO: The Thaiger

The body of 3 year old girl, missing since Monday, was found naked and apparently strangled in a forest in the northeastern province of Mukdahan on Thursday. Now her parents believe their daughter was killed by a local villager.

“Nong Chompoo’’ Wongsricha went missing on May 10. After a massive search involving some 500 officers and volunteers, police in Dong Luang district found her body 4 days later in Phu Phan Noi forest. The search got a break when 70 year old Toon Prom-ngoi, a resident of neighbouring Sakhon Nakhon province, reported that she had found a child’s green slipper while gathering mushrooms in the national park which straddles the two provinces.

Toon led police to the spot where she found the slipper and they subsequently discovered the little girl’s body and clothes nearby.

They believe she had been dead at least eight hours before being found.

Police say they returned to the crime scene to collect more DNA evidence and questioned 5 people. They did not elabourate on the suspects behind the girl’s murder.

40 year old Sawitri Wongsricha, the victim’s mother, says she and her husband suspect the killer “knew the routes and was not afraid to go into the forest,” implying the killer is a local and familiar with the area. Sawitri says she doesn’t know the identity of the suspect or what the motive was.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death and whether the child was sexually assaulted has been promised.

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post

Chiang Rai

Robbers stole 1.05 million baht in cash from a Chiang Rai bank

Anukul

Published

5 hours ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

Robbers stole 1.05 million baht in cash from a Chiang Rai bank
PHOTO: Facebook@allcnx

Today at 10am Police in Chiang Saen district Chiang Rai (which borders Myanmar and Laos on the so-called Golden Triangle), were notified that a pair of robbers had stolen 1.05 million baht from the local Krungthai Bank. Police authorities are currently chasing down the 2 suspects who pulled off the daring daylight robbery on the bank.

Both suspects were dressed in black and were wearing motorbike helmets. The offenders managed to grab 1.05 million baht in cash before fleeing the scene on a blue Honda Wave motorcycle.

The employee that was targeted by the robbers told police and the bank manager that she had cashed the 1.05 million baht and put it in a bag for delivery to the agricultural cooperative of Chiang Saen. As the money was being loaded into the delivery vehicle, the thieves threatened the driver with firearms to hand over the bag of cash.

Chief of Chiang Saen’s police station has launched a manhunt for the 2 men.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Crime

Phuket woman shot in her bed, ex-husband wanted

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

6 hours ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

Phuket woman shot in her bed, ex-husband wanted
PHOTO: Thalang Police

A young woman was shot at while she was asleep in her bed early yesterday morning in Thepkrasattri, central Thalang district. Her ex-husband is currently a prime suspect. 23 year old Duenphen Waree was targeted around 5:50am Sunday at her home in Thepkrasattri, Phuket, according to a report from Thalang Police. Waree’s mother woke up from the sound of 5 gun shots and then heard a motorbike speed off.

No bullet casings were found at the scene. Police say the shots could have come from a handmade gun, or a ‘Thai pradit’.

The prime suspect is Waree’s ex-husband, 23 year old Warakorn Thavorn. According to police, they separated earlier this year. Thavorn has an alleged history of violence. Police say sometime after the two broke up, Thavorn shot a firearm at a grocery store. Luckily, no one was injured in that incident.

As of yesterday, police were still searching for Thavorn and issued an arrest warrant, according to Phuket News. Police are also looking for a possible accomplice.

SOURCE: Phuket News

