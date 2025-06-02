Man tragically shot in Phetchabun mall car park

Surveillance footage captured a tragic shooting incident outside a shopping mall that left a man dead while waiting to pick up his girlfriend from her last day of part-time work.

The event, which occurred yesterday, June 1 at 7pm in Phetchabun province’s Bueng Sam Phan district, caused panic among shoppers. Police from Bueng Sam Phan Police Station, along with a doctor from Bueng Sam Phan Hospital and Sawang Bueng Sam Phan Thammasathan rescue team, arrived at the scene to investigate.

The incident took place in the car park of a mall, where the victim, identified as 50 year old Sathit from Phu Toei subdistrict, Wichian Buri district, Phetchabun, was found dead next to his white Mazda sedan. He had been shot in the head three times with an 11mm firearm.

Bullet casings were recovered at the scene. The motive behind the attack remains unknown.

CCTV footage reveals the victim’s car parked as he awaited his girlfriend, who was working her last shift at the mall. As Sathit approached and opened his car door, an assailant approached from behind and fired four shots.

The gunshots echoed, causing the victim to collapse. The gunman then fled in a waiting white Ford four-door vehicle parked near a bus stop along Highway 21, Saraburi-Lom Sak, and escaped in an unknown direction.

The owner of a nearby tea shop recounted the chaotic scene, explaining they were in the shop when the gunfire erupted. They and their partner immediately ducked for cover, witnessing only a man shooting another before fleeing the scene.

The shop owner said the first gunshot was deafening, prompting them to hide. They added that the victim’s girlfriend was working part-time at the mall on her final day, admitting the experience was terrifying.

Police arrived within five minutes after being informed of the incident. The victim’s father revealed his son was in town to pick up his girlfriend from work.

He expressed disbelief, stating his son was known for being kind-hearted and cheerful, with no known conflicts. The father, residing in Phu Toei subdistrict, mentioned having suspicions but was unable to disclose any specific details at the time, reported KhaoSod.