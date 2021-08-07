Connect with us

Crime

UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A 27 yeaar old Thai man has been taken into custody as a suspect in the killing of a Swiss woman in Phuket. (matichon.com)

UPDATE TO OUR PREVIOUS ARTICLE

New details have just emerged in Thai media about the suspect detained today in the murder of the 57 year old Swiss traveller in Phuket found yesterday. The newly obtained information says the suspect is in fact a 27 year old Thai man, and not a 33 year old Burmese man as previously reported (in Thai Rath).

According to Matichon Online, the Thai man allegedly confessed to the murder. He is said to be a native of Phuket who lived nearby and was in the forest “gathering things”, possibly hunting for food, when he bumped into Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf at the waterfall. The murder suspect claimed he was aroused and attempted to rape her, but she resisted and he strangled her and possibly held her head under the water until she died.

There also appears to be CCTV footage that captures the murder suspect riding his motorbike on the road leading to the waterfall where the Swiss woman’s body was found.

But Thai PBS is reporting…

“Police say there will be a press conference tomorrow about the murder of the Swiss tourist. They insist the suspect is not a scapegoat as he has already confessed.”

Their narrative may still be implying that the current suspect is Burmese, using the word ‘scapegoat’ to describe the man arrested.

The Thaiger will continue to update this story.

SOURCE: Matichon Online

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

Thai media have reported Phuket police have arrested a suspect in the killing of the Swiss tourist, 57 year old Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf.

A police commander was speaking to the media and exclaimed “Good news” and told attending media that the case was “all wrapped up”. Police say they have arrested a 33 year old Burmese national. They claim they have CCTV footage with the suspect riding a motorcycle on the road close to the waterfall.

Police have also claimed that the man had a number of wounds on his body.

Thailand’s national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk flew down to Phuket yesterday to lead the investigation into the case along with detectives from the Crime Suppression Division. The PM also put pressure on local police to “wrap up” the case quickly to avoid long and extensive attention to the case.

 

image

Recent comments:
image
stevenkongju
2021-08-07 18:18
27 minutes ago, oldcpu said: you should learn a bit about respective families in Phuket and Kao Tao. I don't know about the respective families. What is meant by that? Surely there are many families and perhaps some individuals without…
image
oldcpu
2021-08-07 18:25
6 minutes ago, stevenkongju said: I don't know about the respective families. What is meant by that? Surely there are many families and perhaps some individuals without families on the islands. Do "the families" control the police? Sincerely, I wish…
image
Changnam43
2021-08-07 18:26
“Police say there will be a press conference tomorrow about the murder of the Swiss tourist. They insist the suspect is not a scapegoat as he has already confessed.” Translation: "We have already beaten a confession out of him. Reenactment…
image
AlexPTY
2021-08-07 18:28
i smell fish here, not orchids . Thai man? Not possible, he has to have at least 20% of some other dirty blood. And sorry, when i was 27 i would not get easily aroused by even at 27 year old…
image
gummy
2021-08-07 18:31
3 minutes ago, Changnam43 said: “Police say there will be a press conference tomorrow about the murder of the Swiss tourist. They insist the suspect is not a scapegoat as he has already confessed.” Translation: "We have already beaten a…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

