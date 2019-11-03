Connect with us

Crime

Forex-3D Ponzi scheme dupes thousands

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Forex-3D Ponzi scheme dupes thousands | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: MThai

At least 1,000 people have fallen for the ‘Forex-3D’ Ponzi scheme, with losses currently estimated at 10 billion baht. Victims and their lawyers have already filed reports with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). Dozens showed up in front of the DSI HQ with posters showing the faces of people allegedly connected to the scheme. Victims have asked the DSI to speed the prosecution process and to create a QR code that will allow victims enable file their complaints online.

Forex-3D started as an invitation-only brokerage company, splitting profits at a rate of 60/40 with 60% to the investor. Members (investors) started with a minimum investment of 2,000 US$, or about 50,000 baht.

The company advertised that investments would be repaid at an extremely high dividend rate within a short period. But it began having problems repaying investors in April and didn’t respond to their queries. Victims became so confused and angry that they joined in a cursing ceremony at the company’s headquarters, aimed at the directors and those involved.

There are rumours that celebrities and some government officials have been victims of the scheme, and victims with many social media followers influenced others to invest. Victims have demanded that celebrities and others captured in photos with the company’s directors give the public an explanation. It’s now up to the DSI to decide how to investigate and who to prosecute.

Forex-3D has posted on Facebook denying being a Ponzi scheme, saying any incidents that may have happened were caused by members acting illegally, and that the company has no connection to such activities. Victims say that if the company is truly innocent, they should have no problem visiting the DSI in person.

Last week the Justice Minister, Somsak Thepsutin, handed a case, where at least 2000 victims were allegedly cheated out of more than 430 million baht, over to the DSI as well.

The ”Mae Manee pyramid scheme” was allegedly run by a couple who offered returns of up to 93% a month. The alleged architect of the scheme was using a fake profile as part of the scam.

Last Tuesday October 29 the Criminal Court approved warrants for the arrest of 28 year old Wantanee Tippaveth, aka. Mae Manee, and her 20 year old boyfriend Methee Chinnapha. They face charges of public fraud, illicit borrowings and the input of false data into a computer system.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Chiang Mai

Suspect confesses in “refrigerator murder” case

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 3, 2019

By

Suspect confesses in “refrigerator murder” case | The Thaiger

A 39 year old man is currently assisting police with their enquiries over the ‘Chiang Mai refrigerator murder’ and was arrested in Chiang Mai on Friday. He was charged with murdering a wealthy nun and stealing nearly two million baht in cash from her ATM card.

A manhunt kicked off after the body of 58 year old Wannee Jiracharoenying was found stuffed in a refrigerator in her home in the Jom Thong district of Chiang Mai. She had been dead for about two weeks.

Her hands and feet were tied, and her body had been covered in cement. The fridge had been placed on its side and was still plugged in.

The accused has allegedly confessed to the crime, insisting he acted alone, according to police. He said he forced the woman to give him her ATM code, which he then used to take 140,000 baht in cash from the ATM each day.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Suspect confesses in

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Cambodia

American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls

The Thaiger

Published

10 hours ago

on

November 3, 2019

By

American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls | The Thaiger
PHOTO: khmer440.com

A Cambodian court has sentenced an US citizen to 2 years 6 months jail on charges of sexual abuse of three underage girls.

Ying Srang, a spokesman for the Siem Reap Provincial Court, says Rugh James Cline was convicted on Thursday over ‘indecent acts against minors under 15 years of age’. The court proceedings state he paid three underage girls for sex during visits in February and May 2019. The court also ordered Cline, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, to pay 15 million riels (US$3,750) in compensation to each of the girls.

An NGO investigating suspected foreign pedophiles in Cambodia, ‘Action Pour Les Enfants’, says the victims told police that he paid them a total of $120. The group, known by the acronym APLE, identified Cline as a lawyer.

The Cambodian penalty for purchase of child prostitution is seven to 15 years’ imprisonment when the child is under 15 years old.

APLE says that poverty and poor law enforcement make Cambodia a magnet for foreign pedophiles. Despite efforts of anti-human trafficking, police, aided by groups such as APLE, try to crack down on sex offenders.

APLE’s executive director, Seila Samleang, says… “I welcome the verdict, however the crime of purchase of child prostitution should have been charged as the offender took advantage of the victims, coercing them with money,”

“This would’ve represented a longer jail sentence.”

She urges Cambodian authorities to deport foreign sex offenders after they complete their prison terms because they could pose a risk to other local children.

SOURCE: Associated Press

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Bangkok

Vets claims con-man employee stole more than 3 million baht

May Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

November 2, 2019

By

Vets claims con-man employee stole more than 3 million baht | The Thaiger

PHOTO: INN News

Two veterinarians who were robbed by a conman, who was also an employee, have filed a police report in Bangkok accusing him of stealing millions of baht, along with medication and a car.

Thai Residents reports that the police report was filed by Sirilak Junjuem, known as Dr. Nam, owner of the Happy Vet Care Clinic, and Dr. Ying Tanipat Kajadpaik, owner of the Tanipat Vet Clinic.

It’s understood the vets filed the report at Kannayao Police Station in Bangkok, accusing a 48 year old man, named only as ‘Terrawut’, of conning them into employing him and then stealing from them.

According to the account from Dr Ying, she says she opened the Tanipat Vet Clinic in 2014 and hired Teerawut, who was her best friend’s brother. He was given responsibility for the accounts and also made veterinary assistant.

Four years later, she began to notice discrepancies in the accounting and that medication continued to disappear from the clinic. After monitoring Teerawut more closely, she discovered he was stealing money from the clinic and stealing medication to sell on to others.

When confronted, Teerawut reportedly denied the allegations and then began self-harming. Dr Ying believes the self-harm was an attempt to convince her of his innocence. Teerawut was arrested but allowed out on bail. While out, it’s understood he managed to obtain work at other veterinary clinics and also stole from them.

Teerawut now stands accused of stealing over 3 million baht from Dr Ying alone and is believed to have stolen millions more from his other victims. Police continue to gather evidence to assist with the prosecution.

SOURCE: Thai Residents | INN News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย2 days ago

ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน | The Thaiger
ข่าว4 days ago

แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์” | The Thaiger
ข่าว2 weeks ago

สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย3 weeks ago

ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62 | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย3 weeks ago

ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย3 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง | The Thaiger
ข่าว3 weeks ago

หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 weeks ago

ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
ต่างประเทศ1 month ago

สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 months ago

คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1

Trending