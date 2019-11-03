Forex-3D Ponzi scheme dupes thousands | The Thaiger

Crime
Forex-3D Ponzi scheme dupes thousands
PHOTOS: MThai
At least 1,000 people have fallen for the ‘Forex-3D’ Ponzi scheme, with losses currently estimated at 10 billion baht. Victims and their lawyers have already filed reports with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). Dozens showed up in front of the DSI HQ with posters showing the faces of people allegedly connected to the scheme. Victims have asked the DSI to speed the prosecution process and to create a QR code that will allow victims enable file their complaints online.
Forex-3D started as an invitation-only brokerage company, splitting profits at a rate of 60/40 with 60% to the investor. Members (investors) started with a minimum investment of 2,000 US$, or about 50,000 baht.
The company advertised that investments would be repaid at an extremely high dividend rate within a short period. But it began having problems repaying investors in April and didn’t respond to their queries. Victims became so confused and angry that they joined in a cursing ceremony at the company’s headquarters, aimed at the directors and those involved.
There are rumours that celebrities and some government officials have been victims of the scheme, and victims with many social media followers influenced others to invest. Victims have demanded that celebrities and others captured in photos with the company’s directors give the public an explanation. It’s now up to the DSI to decide how to investigate and who to prosecute.
Forex-3D has posted on Facebook denying being a Ponzi scheme, saying any incidents that may have happened were caused by members acting illegally, and that the company has no connection to such activities. Victims say that if the company is truly innocent, they should have no problem visiting the DSI in person.
Last week the Justice Minister, Somsak Thepsutin, handed a case, where at least 2000 victims were allegedly cheated out of more than 430 million baht, over to the DSI as well.
The ”Mae Manee pyramid scheme” was allegedly run by a couple who offered returns of up to 93% a month. The alleged architect of the scheme was using a fake profile as part of the scam.
Last Tuesday October 29 the Criminal Court approved warrants for the arrest of 28 year old Wantanee Tippaveth, aka. Mae Manee, and her 20 year old boyfriend Methee Chinnapha. They face charges of public fraud, illicit borrowings and the input of false data into a computer system.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Chiang Mai
Suspect confesses in “refrigerator murder” case
A 39 year old man is currently assisting police with their enquiries over the ‘Chiang Mai refrigerator murder’ and was arrested in Chiang Mai on Friday. He was charged with murdering a wealthy nun and stealing nearly two million baht in cash from her ATM card.
A manhunt kicked off after the body of 58 year old Wannee Jiracharoenying was found stuffed in a refrigerator in her home in the Jom Thong district of Chiang Mai. She had been dead for about two weeks.
Her hands and feet were tied, and her body had been covered in cement. The fridge had been placed on its side and was still plugged in.
The accused has allegedly confessed to the crime, insisting he acted alone, according to police. He said he forced the woman to give him her ATM code, which he then used to take 140,000 baht in cash from the ATM each day.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Cambodia
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
A Cambodian court has sentenced an US citizen to 2 years 6 months jail on charges of sexual abuse of three underage girls.
Ying Srang, a spokesman for the Siem Reap Provincial Court, says Rugh James Cline was convicted on Thursday over ‘indecent acts against minors under 15 years of age’. The court proceedings state he paid three underage girls for sex during visits in February and May 2019. The court also ordered Cline, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, to pay 15 million riels (US$3,750) in compensation to each of the girls.
An NGO investigating suspected foreign pedophiles in Cambodia, ‘Action Pour Les Enfants’, says the victims told police that he paid them a total of $120. The group, known by the acronym APLE, identified Cline as a lawyer.
The Cambodian penalty for purchase of child prostitution is seven to 15 years’ imprisonment when the child is under 15 years old.
APLE’s executive director, Seila Samleang, says… “I welcome the verdict, however the crime of purchase of child prostitution should have been charged as the offender took advantage of the victims, coercing them with money,”
“This would’ve represented a longer jail sentence.”
She urges Cambodian authorities to deport foreign sex offenders after they complete their prison terms because they could pose a risk to other local children.
SOURCE: Associated Press
Bangkok
Vets claims con-man employee stole more than 3 million baht
PHOTO: INN News
Two veterinarians who were robbed by a conman, who was also an employee, have filed a police report in Bangkok accusing him of stealing millions of baht, along with medication and a car.
Thai Residents reports that the police report was filed by Sirilak Junjuem, known as Dr. Nam, owner of the Happy Vet Care Clinic, and Dr. Ying Tanipat Kajadpaik, owner of the Tanipat Vet Clinic.
It’s understood the vets filed the report at Kannayao Police Station in Bangkok, accusing a 48 year old man, named only as ‘Terrawut’, of conning them into employing him and then stealing from them.
According to the account from Dr Ying, she says she opened the Tanipat Vet Clinic in 2014 and hired Teerawut, who was her best friend’s brother. He was given responsibility for the accounts and also made veterinary assistant.
Four years later, she began to notice discrepancies in the accounting and that medication continued to disappear from the clinic. After monitoring Teerawut more closely, she discovered he was stealing money from the clinic and stealing medication to sell on to others.
When confronted, Teerawut reportedly denied the allegations and then began self-harming. Dr Ying believes the self-harm was an attempt to convince her of his innocence. Teerawut was arrested but allowed out on bail. While out, it’s understood he managed to obtain work at other veterinary clinics and also stole from them.
Teerawut now stands accused of stealing over 3 million baht from Dr Ying alone and is believed to have stolen millions more from his other victims. Police continue to gather evidence to assist with the prosecution.
SOURCE: Thai Residents | INN News
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
China has the most atheists, Indonesia and Philippines the most believers
Top 10 most boring news stories
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
Mandatory health insurance for ‘Long Stay’ visa starts October 31
Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians
Tale of two cities – Hua Hin vs Pattaya
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai app will ease expat immigration woes and make 90 day reporting simple
Thailand’s growth forecasts for the rest of 2019 slashed again
Airbnb reveals top 20 trending world destinations to visit in 2020
Body of missing Belarus swimmer found at Nai Thon Beach, Phuket
“Build ASEAN brands” says AirAsia CEO
Top 10 rules to avoid an elephant squishing your car
Forex-3D Ponzi scheme dupes thousands
Suspect confesses in “refrigerator murder” case
Thailand looks to Indian arrivals for new wave of tourism
Anti fake news website is now live
Can you eat Bangkok’s biggest burger? 6 kilos and 10,000 calories – VIDEO
Kayaking to Buddha – Koh Kaew Yai, Phuket
PM signals more stimulus packages to lift Thai economy
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
Sit down, shut up and hang on – The Asian century is here
First chamber of Chiang Rai’s Tham Luang Cave now open to visitors
Sea turtles saved at Phuket’s Naithon Beach
ASEAN should use the power of its 650 million people – Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Trending
- Patong1 day ago
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
- Environment3 days ago
PM takes full responsibility for Phichit’s Chatree gold mine decision
- Expats3 days ago
Thai Immigration Chief warns law-breaking foreigners “this is just the start”
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok airport taxi drivers protest over ride-sharing apps
- Bangkok3 days ago
“Three year ban is too long” – Bangkok ‘win’ riders complain about new penalties
- Thailand7 hours ago
Thailand looks to Indian arrivals for new wave of tourism
- Chiang Rai3 days ago
Tham Luang Cave reopens to visitors in November
- Crime3 days ago
DSI takes over 400 million baht ‘Mae Manee’ Ponzi scheme investigation