Thailand

Food vendors attack foreign tourist who dined & dashed in Pattaya, Thailand

Published

 on 

Image via CH3

An intense brawl broke out between a group of food vendors and a foreign tourist who allegedly didn’t pay for his meal on Pattaya’s Walking Street in Nong Phru subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, yesterday at 4.30am.

The “European tourist” – whose name and nationality are unknown – allegedly ate from a Thai woman’s food stall and left without paying, so the woman asked him if he wanted to fight.

CH3 news reports that another food vendor – a Thai man about 180cm tall wearing a black shirt – jumped in and “kicked” the foreigner. The tourist made a run for it, but the woman and her gang of food vendors chased him down Walking Street.

The fight escalated quickly and the Thai man ended up on the floor, so another Thai man wearing a red shirt grabbed a metal chair and whacked the foreigner with it. The tourist also picked up a chair and hit the men back.

By this point, the fight had attracted a crowd of late night Waking Street revellers. A “good citizen” stepped in and snatched the chairs off both parties. The citizen was able to quell the fight and calm everyone down.

Although the food vendor didn’t get her money, the group decided it wasn’t worth the fight and walked away from the foreigner. Both parties parted ways.

Locals witnesses say the fight not only paints a bad picture of both Thai food vendors and foreign tourists but also of Pattaya in general. The witnesses said Pattaya was not living up to its reputation as a “world-class tourist destination.”

SOURCE: CH3

 

Jafagreg
2022-08-29 11:14
While the level of violence sounds a little over the top, these food vendors have been on the bones of their arse for so long just to have some cheap charlie eat and run, I understand them getting a bit…
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-08-29 11:15
59 minutes ago, Thaiger said: The witnesses said Pattaya was not living up to its reputation as a “world-class tourist destination.” Pattaya’s reputation is a "world class sex paradise".
Shade_Wilder
2022-08-29 11:20
"An intense brawl broke out between a group of food vendors and a foreign tourist who allegedly didn’t pay for his meal on Pattaya’s Walking Street in Nong Phru subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, yesterday at 4.30am." I have certainly had…

