Two arrested in Phuket for selling guns online via Facebook

Two men have been arrested by the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) Region 5 branch for allegedly selling firearms online via Facebook from their homes in Kathu, Phuket. The arrests were announced late on Sunday, though the specific dates were not disclosed.

In the first raid, at a house in Moo 1, Kathu, officers arrested Kriangkrai, a 31 year old from Kalasin. They discovered two homemade .22-calibre rifles, 300 bullets, and equipment for making guns at his residence. Kriangkrai was charged with possession of illegal firearms and making guns without a permit. He reportedly confessed to ordering the tools for making guns through Lazada and crafting the weapons himself for sale. He also admitted to ordering the bullets through a Facebook group that sells guns.

In the second raid, at a house in Moo 6, Kathu, police found Prasert, a 26 year old from Srisaket. Upon seeing the officers, Prasert fled into nearby woods. His wife, who asked him to surrender, allowed the officers to search their home, reports Phuket News. The police found .22-calibre rifles, various bullets, and tools and equipment for making guns. Prasert surrendered later that evening and confessed to operating a Facebook account that sold guns online. He also admitted that all the guns, bullets, and tools found in the house belonged to him. Prasert was charged with illegal possession of firearms, making guns for sale without a permit, and illegal possession of ammunition without a permit.

Inspector Pol Maj Komsan Som-on of CCIB Region 5 stated that Kriangkrai often displayed his guns and animals he had hunted on a hunting Facebook group and showed off his guns for sale. Prasert sold guns through four different Facebook accounts and was considered one of the top gun sellers in those groups.