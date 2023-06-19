Three arrest warrants issued in Thai 140m baht online gambling extortion case

Picture courtesy of Cop Hero Thailand Magazine Facebook

Arrest warrants have been issued for three individuals believed to be involved in the extortion of six suspects connected to an online gambling case. Deputy national police chief, Surachate Hakparn, confirmed the issuance of the warrants for Veera Nasab, his spouse, and Phisit Nakhisornpanee, on charges of bribery and theft.

Veera and Phisit are suspected to have fled to a neighbouring nation on June 13 after discovering they were being investigated through police connections. In Chon Buri‘s Bang Lamung district, Veera’s residence was searched, where law enforcement found cash, a flash drive, a mobile phone SIM card, a memory card, and a gold ring. The money was not confiscated, as officers believe it was earned from Veera’s speedboat rental company, Bangkok Post reported.

The situation gained attention on Thursday when six individuals filed a complaint with Khu Khot police in Pathum Thani, accusing Chon Buri police chief Kamphon Leelaprapaporn and his team of demanding 140 million baht to avoid prosecution for operating an online gambling site called Foxbet168.

According to Surachate, at least 12 police officers were involved in the scheme, and no warrants were issued as the officers did not attempt to reject the accusation. The officers were transferred to the Royal Thai Police operations command centre and are under investigation for their personal contacts and financial transactions. A disciplinary process will follow, Surachate added.

Follow us on :













Nine officers, including Damrongsak Onta, superintendent at the Cyber Investigation Bureau (CCIB), and Pathomphong Meeyu of CCIB, met with investigators on Sunday and were accused of malfeasance by public officials, theft, unlawful detention, and demanding or receiving bribes. They denied the allegations.

Atchariya Reuangrattanapong, chairman of the Help Crime Victims Club, was also called upon to provide further evidence to investigators. Surachate did not provide an answer when questioned about Chon Buri Police’s jurisdiction over the case, as opposed to Division 1 based in Bangkok.