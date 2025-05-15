Former Tha Song Yang district chief arrested for fraud allegations

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) collaborated with Nonthaburi Provincial Police to arrest a former district chief officer from Tha Song Yang on allegations of fraudulent project acceptance.

Today, May 15, Saroj Phuengrampan, Secretary General of the NACC, alongside Chadarat Anakkhaon, Deputy Secretary-General for Region 1, Suphot Sringammueang, Acting Deputy Secretary-General for Region 6, Sontaya Yapin, Director of the NACC in Tak, and Thitiporn Suwannaklang, Director of the NACC in Nonthaburi, ordered anti-corruption investigators to detain the accused, Chalorngchai (surname withheld), under an arrest warrant issued by Mae Sot Provincial Court, warrant number J47/2568, dated April 10.

Chalorngchai faces charges of misconduct in an official capacity, including failure to perform duties properly and engaging in fraudulent activities. The allegations cite violations of Sections 157 and 162 (1) and (4) of the Criminal Code and Section 123/1 of the Organic Act on Anti-Corruption B.E. 2542, amended in B.E. 2561, Section 172, coupled with Sections 90 and 91 of the Criminal Code.

Chalorngchai, while serving as the assistant district officer and head of security administration in Tha Song Yang district, Tak province, was appointed to oversee contract inspections for flood relief projects. He was responsible for three rounds of projects: 15 projects in each of the first two rounds and 100 in the third.

Despite the responsibility, he allegedly falsely certified project completions when some were not executed, facilitating improper fund disbursements to non-contractual parties.

Investigations revealed Chalorngchai had been residing in Bang Khun Non subdistrict, Bang Kruai district, Nonthaburi. Police coordinated with the Nonthaburi Provincial Police Investigation Unit to plan his arrest.

Upon apprehension, Chalorngchai confirmed his identity to the arrest warrant and admitted he had not been previously detained for this case. He was taken to the Nonthaburi Provincial Police Investigation Unit for arrest documentation and further proceedings under the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act B.E. 2565, reported KhaoSod.

Following the arrest, Chalorngchai was transferred to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Region 6’s Anti-Corruption Case Division to face charges in the Region 6 Criminal Court for corruption and misconduct.