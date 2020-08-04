Crime
The latest twist in the ‘Boss’ case – independent panel recommend re-instatement of charges
Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya is likely to not only face charges of “reckless driving causing death” but also drugs charges involving Cocaine use. In another dramatic twist in the ongoing “Boss” saga, an independent panel has recommended the reckless driving charge be re-instated along with new charges of Cocaine abuse.
Nearly 2 weeks ago the deputy attorney-general, and an acting police chief, decided to drop charges of reckless driving causing death – the last, and most serious, of the charges facing Boss after the fatal hit-and-run in Bangkok in 2012.
Although police and forensic investigators initially believe Boss had driven his Ferrari at 177 kilometres per hour, they later reduced the estimated speed below 80kph after new witnesses appeared nearly 8 years after the incident. One of the new witnesses then died in a motorcycle incident last week in Chiang Mai. A new autopsy is currently underway on the man’s body after the PM ordered the seizure of the man’s body and bringing it to Bangkok for further examination.
Speaking about the case, the PM says the prosecution working group found later that Sathon Wicharnwannarak, a physics lecturer of Chulalongkorn University who worked for forensic police, had concluded that the speed of the Ferrari at the time of the crash was about 177kph. But the conclusion had not been included in police investigative report relating to the case.
The statute of limitations on the charge of “reckless driving causing death” will not expire for another 7 years. A blood sample taken from Boss’s blood after the crash in 2012 indicated that he had abused cocaine. Police had not raised the matter in their past investigative report.
Additionally, police and prosecutors omitted the charge of “driving under the influence of alcohol” because a test on Boss, in the time after the incident, show he must have drunk after the crash… “because his blood alcohol level was so high, he would have been unable to drive”.
The latest fiasco, being played out in Thailand, remains a moot point as Boss remains on the run with his overseas location unknown to Thai police.
The dramatic turnaround on Boss’s alleged involvement in the fatal hit-and-run case in Bangkok in 2012 came after a review of the prosecution by a working group of the Office of the Attorney-General. Earlier a deputy attorney-general and an acting police chief decided not to arraign Boss on the charge of reckless driving causing death.
Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, now 35, drove a black Ferrari that killed 47 year old policeman Wichian Klanprasert, in the early morning hours of September 3 in 2012.
He crashed into the rear of the policeman’s motorcycle on Sukhumvit Road in Thong Lor, dragging the man for 100 metres before stopping. Boss fled the scene to his house nearby. Initially the Voovidhya family’s chauffeur told police he was at the wheel of the Ferrari at the time, but police were able to ascertain that Boss was, indeed, the driver. The chauffeur was charged with hindering the investigation.
Boss then successfully dodged facing court 7 times. In April, 2017 prosecutors finally charged him with reckless driving causing death and another charge of failing to help a crash victim. 2 days later he fled Thailand on a family private Learjet, just 2 days before his next scheduled court appearance. He flew to Singapore, abandoned the jet and, as far as Thai police are concerned, vanished. Thai media were able to track Boss down on 2 occasions in the years following and were able to get some photos. The Thai police, and Interpol, have not been able to have similar success.
Boss is the son of Chalerm Yoovidhya, whose family co-owns the Red Bull energy drink empire and ranks #2 on Thailand’s richest list.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Independent panel reviews Boss case to see if it can be re-opened
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has asked the independent panel examining the dismissal of charges relating to the 2012 hit-and-run case against Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya if it can be re-opened. Prosecutors abruptly decided not to arraign Boss on a charge of “reckless driving causing death” after the other charges relating to the incident had lapsed due to the statute of limitations. “I’ve asked them to study if I can order a re-investigation into the case. We’re in the stage of establishing facts about the justice process.” There has been a public outcry over the handling of the Boss case that has dragged […]
Bangkok
Beware bogus beef – online sales and vendors caught with suspicious steak
Buying beef online? Is it real beef or faux beef? Almost all of the samples of ‘beef” ordered online, or taken as samples from schools in Bangkok and Prachinburi province, were found to be fake. The Halal Science Centre at Chulalongkorn University did the checks and was astonished to find that much of the beef bought online was actually cheaper cuts of pork. The pork can be marinated in ox blood to take on the appearance of beef. Harmful bacteria was also detected in portions of the samples checked by the University team. The actual percentage of the beef checked that […]
Bangkok
Investigations begin into the sinking of Chao Phraya dinner cruise boat
75 passengers, crew and staff were rescued last evening after a triple-deck timber dinner cruise vessel capsized in Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River. Both Thais and foreigners were aboard the boat. An investigation has begun into the incident. The vessel, called High Season, operating as a ferry and restaurant, listed to the right, capsized and then sank in the Chao Phraya River. No deaths or injuries were reported. The vessel is registered by High Season Resort Company, located in Trat province. The boat’s owners are being questioned to find the cause of the accident. The ship had travelled from the Ramada […]
3 men saved after rescuers spotted a huge SOS in the sand on remote Pacific island
The latest twist in the ‘Boss’ case – independent panel recommend re-instatement of charges
AirAsia X forced to ground its international fleet until borders re-open
Independent panel reviews Boss case to see if it can be re-opened
Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand family ranked 21 on world’s rich list
Minister encourages Thai hotels to stop price-gouging expats
Skeletal remains found in Chon Buri may be those of missing Burmese worker – VIDEO
11 groups of people allowed to fly into Thailand, as of today
Monk attacked by a swarm of hornets in northern Thailand
107 kilograms of cannabis seized, 3 arrested in Chon Buri drugs bust
Price of gold rises but investment not without risks
Farmlands flooded in Nong Bua Lam Phu Province as heavy rain persists
Floods cut off the main road between Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai
1 more body found, 3 remain missing. Koh Samui ferry disaster.
Goodbye. Evicting a tenant in Thailand
Goodbye. Evicting a tenant in Thailand
Thai baht getting stronger
Thailand ranks #1 for handling Covid-19 crisis
Facebook post from Bangkok restaurateur shows the power of social media
Central bank mulls severing baht’s gold link to weaken gains
Lopburi police powerless to stop sex-crazed, junk food-addicted monkey gangs
Worldwide Covid-19 Recovery Index puts Thailand at No. 1
Phuket seeks to revive tourism with 3 major events planned
Former PM Thaksin sentenced to 5 years
Facebook faux pas – auto translate goes rogue on message for King’s birthday
Police say “Boss” tested positive for cocaine due to dentistry
Key witness in the Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya case dies in motorbike incident
“We Travel Together” campaign may be extended through 2020
Thai Vietjet passengers treated to surprise “concert in the sky”
Truck goes for a swim at Phuket beach – VIDEO
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Property21 hours ago
Goodbye. Evicting a tenant in Thailand
- Pattaya3 days ago
Jet ski explodes in Chon Buri – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Phuket may be chosen as test case in phased re-opening to foreign tourists
- Phuket3 days ago
Korean man in Phuket suicide
- Business3 days ago
Thai delivery app merger gets 3.5 billion baht boost
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Duterte tells Filipinos to clean masks with petrol
- Business2 days ago
Swiss clothing firm denies layoffs
- Bangkok1 day ago
Beware bogus beef – online sales and vendors caught with suspicious steak