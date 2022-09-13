Connect with us

Crime

Thailand orders 20th Century Fox to pay 10 million baht to restore Maya Bay

Published

 on 

Today, Thailand’s Supreme Court ruled that Hollywood movie company 20th Century Fox – now renamed 20th Century Studios – is required to pay 10 million baht in environmental damages caused by the movie “The Beach” (2000) starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Filming for “The Beach” began at Maya Bay at the Phi Phi Islands in Krabi province, southern Thailand, in 1998. The bay became a world-famous tourist destination following the success of the film, but “The Beach” hasn’t been the same since.

A lawsuit was filed against the movie company for offences under Thailand’s National Park Act (1961) and National Environmental Quality Promotion and Conservation Act (1992).

Lawsuits were also filed against Thailand’s Forestry Department for giving the film production company the green light to “renovate” Maya Bay to make the movie picture perfect. The renovations had devastating and lasting effects on Phi Phi Island’s natural environment.

The uprooting of plants at Maya Beach and levelling of barrier-forming sand dunes has led to mass soil erosion, say environmentalists. Maya Bay was previously protected against soil erosion by native plants whose roots kept the sand together. Without the plants, all the sand washed away into the sea.

The beach was widened for the production of the movie, “which meant removing the natural barriers protecting it from the sea,” said Boonkasem Saokow, a local artist from Krabi province.

“It’s quite clear that the film company has destroyed a beach which is part of a national park.”

The Supreme Court has demanded Thailand’s Department of Forestry to use the 10 million baht from 20th Century Studios to restore the natural environment at Maya Bay to its natural state.

The 250 metre beach at Maya Bay reopened in January this year after a three and a half year closure. It opened to tourists under strict environmental protection measures with a maximum of 375 tourists per hour between 10am – 4pm.

In July, the bay closed again for another period of environmental restoration. Authorities planned for the bay to reopen again on October 1, in a few weeks. However, with today’s news, perhaps the bay will remain closed until further notice.

SOURCE: KhaoSod

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism15 mins ago

China Airlines opens a new route to Chiang Mai
Crime23 mins ago

Thailand orders 20th Century Fox to pay 10 million baht to restore Maya Bay
Thailand37 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Activist jailed for “mocking” Queen of Thailand
Sponsored8 hours ago

Ascott Thonglor Bangkok – a luxury serviced apartment, and upscale hotel in the heart of Bangkok
Thailand1 hour ago

Thai govt increase minimum wage by 5% starting on October 1
Home Services1 hour ago

Top 5 reasons to hire a professional driver in Thailand
Malaysia1 hour ago

Thailand to build another bridge to Malaysia
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok1 hour ago

Bangkok taxi drivers protest fuel increases outside the Ministry of Energy
Thailand2 hours ago

Crocodile rocks up on the dinner table in flooded Khon Kaen
Crime3 hours ago

Pro-wakeskater charged with causing danger for surfing in Bangkok floods
Crime3 hours ago

VIDEO: Police seek alleged lover who splashed woman with acid
Bangkok3 hours ago

Residents urged to stop clogging Bangkok’s sewers & canals
Phuket4 hours ago

Businesses encroaching Layan Beach in Phuket get final eviction notice
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Favipiravir: DMS says Thai Covid study contradicts US study
Thailand5 hours ago

Ex-con released from jail recalled to finish his porridge after gaff
Transport5 hours ago

Thai VietJet to increase frequency of Japan and Taiwan flights
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending