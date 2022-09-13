Connect with us

China Airlines opens a new route to Chiang Mai

China Airlines yesterday announced the good news that it intends to launch flights to Chiang Mai in Thailand. The bad news is that it won’t happen until next year.

The Taiwan-based airline revealed on the day it reopened its borders that flights to the northern city of Chiang Mai take off on January 20 next year.

Flight CI851 from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Chiang Mai will take off at 7.50am on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, and touch down in the kingdom at 11am. From Chiang Mai, flight CI852 departs at midday and touches down in Taiwan at 5pm.

The state-owned flag carrier revealed the flight to Chiang Mai is part of the airline’s plan to attract more transit passengers to change flights in Taiwan on their way to Europe and the United States.

The airline also revealed that the number of its flights will increase by 30%, with those to Southeast Asia increased by 50% in the final quarter of this year.

China Airlines added that in early 2023 there will 17 destinations will be available in Southeast Asia, including flights to Cebu in the Philippines, Bali, Australia and New Zealand.

Sydney to Taipei and Melbourne to Taipei will be increased from their current two flights a week to three flights a week in October and November and four times a week in December.

Brisbane to Taipei increases from one flight a week to three starting next month while a flight to Auckland will be added to the Brisbane service every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday between October and December 2022.

The flights to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane all feature the modern Airbus A350.

SOURCE: Taiwan News

 

Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

