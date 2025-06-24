Thai scammer caught before monkhood escape attempt

Attempt to dodge justice through ordination ends in arrest

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee19 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
66 1 minute read
Thai scammer caught before monkhood escape attempt
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai police apprehended 43 year old man in Wang Nam Khiao district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, and charged with fraud and providing false information to a computer system. The suspect, Patcharat, linked to a call centre gang in Poipet, was preparing to enter the monkhood to evade legal consequences.

The arrest yesterday, June 23, followed an investigation triggered by a complaint from a victim who encountered an online scam. The victim was misled by a Facebook page promoting an egg-based protein product under the guise of a marketing campaign with the slogan Free Giveaway – Cash Back.

Participants were enticed to transfer money to supposedly accumulate points and earn rewards. The victim transferred 196,000 baht (US$5,980) over six transactions to an account advised by the page’s administrator.

Further investigation revealed one of the accounts used by the fraudsters belonged to Patcharat. When the victim attempted to withdraw their money, they were told they had made a procedural error and needed to deposit an additional 300,000 baht (US$9,155) to complete the transaction. Realising the scam, the victim reported the incident to Chaiyaphum police.

Police discovered Patcharat’s involvement through the linked bank account, leading to the issuance of arrest warrants for all associated people. Patcharat was apprehended while wearing white robes and preparing for ordination at a temple.

During questioning, Patcharat confessed to working in Poipet, Cambodia, with a call centre network, where he was responsible for facial scanning and opening mule accounts for the gang.

He received 5,000 baht (US$150) per account, earning around 10,000 baht (US$305) over ten days before returning to Thailand via unofficial channels to prepare for monkhood. However, he was arrested before the ordination could take place, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles

Additionally, Patcharat had a pending arrest warrant from the Don Mueang court in 2022 for another fraud case. He was handed over to the Chaiyaphum police for further legal proceedings.

Thai scammer caught before monkhood escape attempt | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Thai man turns himself in after unprovoked assault on 2 gay men Thailand News

Thai man turns himself in after unprovoked assault on 2 gay men

3 minutes ago
Cambodia blasts Thailand&#8217;s Buriram temple for copying Angkor Wat Thailand News

Cambodia blasts Thailand’s Buriram temple for copying Angkor Wat

11 minutes ago
Thai scammer caught before monkhood escape attempt Crime News

Thai scammer caught before monkhood escape attempt

19 minutes ago
Pattaya hit by torrential rain: Flash floods and storm warnings Pattaya News

Pattaya hit by torrential rain: Flash floods and storm warnings

26 minutes ago
DSI appeals to Frenchman for unsolved 2007 murder of Japanese woman Thailand News

DSI appeals to Frenchman for unsolved 2007 murder of Japanese woman

33 minutes ago
Chulalongkorn University ranks among top 10 in ASEAN Thailand News

Chulalongkorn University ranks among top 10 in ASEAN

43 minutes ago
Fire engulfs Chon Buri shop, owner leaps from second floor Pattaya News

Fire engulfs Chon Buri shop, owner leaps from second floor

51 minutes ago
2026 World Cup stripped from &#8216;Must-Have&#8217; TV broadcast list Thailand News

2026 World Cup stripped from ‘Must-Have’ TV broadcast list

60 minutes ago
Thailand evacuates 3,000 workers amid Israel-Iran conflict Thailand News

Thailand evacuates 3,000 workers amid Israel-Iran conflict

1 hour ago
Thai exports at risk as Strait of Hormuz closes Thailand News

Thai exports at risk as Strait of Hormuz closes

1 hour ago
Bangkok man arrested for selling e-cigarettes via online store Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested for selling e-cigarettes via online store

1 hour ago
Pattaya’s crackdown: Vendors face fines as traffic chaos intensifies Pattaya News

Pattaya’s crackdown: Vendors face fines as traffic chaos intensifies

2 hours ago
Tragic drowning of man in Udon Thani pond Thailand News

Tragic drowning of man in Udon Thani pond

2 hours ago
Phuket governor&#8217;s China trip boosts cancer care and green tech Phuket News

Phuket governor’s China trip boosts cancer care and green tech

2 hours ago
Thai man kills sister-in-law for allegedly serving his mother omelettes Thailand News

Thai man kills sister-in-law for allegedly serving his mother omelettes

2 hours ago
Fishing vessel fire off Surat Thani coast claims one life Thailand News

Fishing vessel fire off Surat Thani coast claims one life

2 hours ago
Israel&#8217;s attack on Iran threatens Thailand’s tourism recovery Thailand News

Israel’s attack on Iran threatens Thailand’s tourism recovery

2 hours ago
Thai cavalry seizes six million meth tablets in Chiang Mai clash Chiang Mai News

Thai cavalry seizes six million meth tablets in Chiang Mai clash

3 hours ago
Krabi Airport soars as 5 airlines request landing slots Krabi News

Krabi Airport soars as 5 airlines request landing slots

3 hours ago
Thai axe man damages car with child inside in Chon Buri road rage Pattaya News

Thai axe man damages car with child inside in Chon Buri road rage

3 hours ago
High and dry: Health minister’s war on cannabis shops Bangkok News

High and dry: Health minister’s war on cannabis shops

3 hours ago
Norwegian man charged with attempted murder in Surat Thani Crime News

Norwegian man charged with attempted murder in Surat Thani

3 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s Green Line future in doubt: Will 20-baht fare survive? Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Green Line future in doubt: Will 20-baht fare survive?

3 hours ago
High stakes on the high life: Phuket drug busts soar Phuket News

High stakes on the high life: Phuket drug busts soar

4 hours ago
Fishing boat capsizes off Phuket, one rescued, one missing Phuket News

Fishing boat capsizes off Phuket, one rescued, one missing

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee19 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
66 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x