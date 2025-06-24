Celebrating 15 years of XM! Legendary deposit bonus to create global opportunities

In celebration of its 15th anniversary, XM extends its heartfelt appreciation to traders around the world for their unwavering support by launching a 100% deposit bonus promotion worth up to US$15,000. This milestone offer marks the most generous bonus in XM’s history and serves as a powerful catalyst for traders to sustainably grow their trading potential.

15 years of trust, strength, and global reach

Reaching its 15th year stands as a testament to XM’s enduring strength as a globally recognised broker. Regulated by multiple internationally respected authorities, XM upholds the highest standards of transparency, accountability, and financial stability.

Over the past decade and a half, XM has proudly served more than 15 million accounts across 190 countries, continuously enhancing its technology, platforms, and services to deliver an exceptional trading experience. Panos Lamprakos, Group Chief Marketing Officer at XM, spoke on the milestone.

“Fifteen years is a significant milestone, and we wanted to celebrate it in the way we know best: by giving back to our traders,

“This is the biggest bonus promo we’ve launched to date, and it’s only the beginning of what we have planned for the rest of 2025.”

Celebrate the anniversary with an exclusive bonus: Get up to $15,000 in 4 weeks

As part of this exclusive campaign, XM is offering a 100% deposit bonus of up to US$15,000. Traders can earn up to US$3,750 per week for four consecutive weeks, based on trading volume in eligible instruments. Registration is quick and accessible via the XM Members Area each week.

All trades in Standard accounts using real funds are automatically tracked, and bonuses are credited instantly upon deposit. The promotion is available now through June 29. More details here.

XM’s 15th anniversary promotion is one of the largest in the industry because it presents a unique opportunity for investors to enhance their trading capabilities through a significantly increased deposit bonus. This bonus can be used as part of their trading capital, enabling more effective execution of investment strategies.

The bonus is automatically added to the margin, allowing clients to open larger trading positions without the need to increase their own capital.

Higher margin also enables traders to hold positions for longer periods, reducing the risk of forced stop-outs during times of high market volatility, an essential factor in effective risk management.

In total, XM offers up to US$25,500 in deposit bonuses per client across multiple promotional campaigns this month. This does not include the US$30 no-deposit welcome bonus available to new clients upon successful registration and verification, which can be used for real trading without requiring an initial deposit.

XM’s bonus structure is designed for real-world usability, free from hidden conditions such as leverage restrictions or limitations on profit withdrawals. Clients who generate profits using the bonus can withdraw those profits or transfer them to an Ultra Low account at their discretion.

The bonus amount will be proportionally adjusted based on the amount withdrawn or transferred, in accordance with the applicable terms.

Exceeding expectations with world-class service standards

Beyond promotions, XM remains dedicated to continuously improving its services to deliver the highest quality trading experience. Trusted by millions of investors, XM boasts a robust technological infrastructure and internationally standardised security systems to protect trading accounts and personal data.

Over 15 years, XM has received more than 150 awards from leading global institutions, including for customer service, highlighting its commitment to superior investment experiences.

Given the complexity of financial markets, XM places great emphasis on customer support. Its expert support team is available 24/7 in over 30 languages, including Thai, ensuring clear communication and guidance.

XM uses advanced, efficient technology to execute orders quickly, accurately, and transparently—without rejections or requotes, across more than 10.3 billion transactions. Notably, XM allows trading during major economic news releases without reducing leverage, offering rare flexibility in the industry.

In addition, XM places great importance on trader education and skill development through a comprehensive range of learning resources, from foundational content to advanced strategies, along with live education classes held on every business day to promote sustainable long-term growth for investors.

It can be said that XM is committed to supporting its clients with effective financial tools while creating long-term growth opportunities through a bonus structure that addresses liquidity, risk management, and investment flexibility.

Be part of the celebration — Experience premium trading conditions

Open an account today to seize the opportunity to celebrate success with award-winning services from leading institutions worldwide. XM offers a choice of over 1,400 instruments and 10 feature-rich trading platforms, including the XM app for iOS and Android as well as the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms. Join 15 million clients who trust XM, a multi-regulated All-in-One World Class Broker.

Enjoy instant withdrawals and stay informed by following XM on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Visit their website for more information.

Risk warning: XM’s services involve a significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. *T&Cs apply.

Sponsored