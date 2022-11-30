Crime
Tuhao’s Chinese gang buys 50 homes in Bangkok luxury village with cash
Tuhou the alleged Chinese drug tycoon and his gang of “businessmen” bought 50 houses in a luxury village in Bangkok – with cash, police say. The gangs’ constant partying drove all 16 remaining Thai households out of the village.
Bangkok South Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant to search an entire village in Bangkok’s Soi Laselle area after finding evidence that Tuhao’s gangsters were selling drugs there.
There are 66 luxury properties in the village valued between 35-60 million baht each. Since 2020, over 50 houses were bought by Chinese buyers through Thai agents, with cash.
The remaining 16 houses were owned by Thais who gradually sold their properties and left the village. The Thai residents couldn’t stand the noisy, constant parties.
One resident complained of a van that whipped around the village all night carrying “pretty girls” to service the gangsters.
More and more details about Tuhao’s notorious criminal network are emerging since Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanat – a Chinese man with a Thai ID – surrendered to the police last week.
He turned himself in after the court put out a warrant for his arrest under suspicion of, “conspiring to commit drug offences and possessing and selling psychotropic substances.”
Tuhao’s Thai wife, who is a police officer for the foreign affairs division, swears she knows nothing about her husband’s alleged drug trafficking.
The police said they will photograph the village tomorrow and publicise the images.
Earlier today, police seized 400 million baht in assets from Tuhao and his gang including three luxury homes, a penthouse and 10 luxury cars.
Tuhao came into the spotlight when he was found to be connected to the illegal Jinling pub raided by police in Bangkok last month. Turns out Jinling was just the tip of the iceberg.
The recent uptick in arrests of Chinese criminals in Thailand could have something to do with Chuwit’s calling on the Ministry of Justice to investigate Chinese gangs laundering money through “grey businesses” in the kingdom.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
THAILAND NEWS TODAY | Korean woman arrested for 5-million-baht theft, 6-year overstay
Tuhao’s Chinese gang buys 50 homes in Bangkok luxury village with cash
Bus flipped in Tak injuring 44 Burmese workers, killing 3
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
3 men were arrested for stealing Thai Internet connection & World Cup betting in Cambodia
Intoxicated Pattaya woman left uninjured after overturning car
Woman who allegedly scammed victims for over 30 million baht arrested in Pattaya
Bangkok BTS Skytrain fares to increase next year
Police put brakes on car rental thief in Bangkok
New drug marks major milestone in slowing Alzhemier’s
400 to 500 migrant workers in Qatar died due to World Cup, not 6,500
Thailand advises Indians to obtain visa prior to travelling to avoid long queues
Driver furious with Bangkok shopping mall after foreigner accidently causes damage to her car
Iran promises Thailand it won’t attack Israeli tourists
Korean woman arrested for 5 million baht theft, 6-year overstay
Japan is the No.1 tourist destination among Thais
VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Thai police arrest drug smugglers with 1.6 million meth pills, 1 suspect still on the loose
Polish tourist killed in Phuket vehicle crash
Man dies trying to eat a coconut in central Thailand
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Don’t miss An Evening with Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne this week
Thai pro car racer fined 1,000 baht for writing-off Ferrari worth 25 million baht in Bangkok
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
THAI & Bangkok Airways ordered to fix chaotic delayed luggage, or else!
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
Cheating husband says he ‘didn’t mean to’ shoot wife in head in southern Thailand
Blaze guts foreigner’s car in Phuket
Myanmar junta’s release of political prisoners may not be indicative of a changing mindset
Man charged with murder of a transwoman found dead in canal
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Board of Investment2 hours ago
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
-
Guides1 day ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Drugs3 days ago
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
-
Politics2 days ago
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
-
Bangkok Travel1 day ago
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience
-
Bangkok2 days ago
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
Recent comments: