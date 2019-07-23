Thai military under fire over alleged torture of a man in Pattani | The Thaiger

Crime
Thai military under fire over alleged torture of a man in Pattani
PHOTO: Pattani United Liberation Organisation president Mr. Kasturi Mahkota
An apparently healthy man, taken to a military camp in the Thai southern province of Pattani for interrogation on Sunday night, has ended up in the provincial hospital’s intensive care unit with brain swelling.
The Pattani United Liberation Organisation is condemning the Thai military over the incident.
Kasturi Mahkota, PULO president, says that he was shocked when he learned of the condition of Abdullah Isa-Musa, a Muslim resident of Sai Buri district of Pattani, after he was arrested by military personnel and taken to Ingkayut camp.
“Once again we are shocked by the news that affects the hearts of the Pattani people over the constant inhumane Thai acts, as if we were their prey, as yesterday happened to Mr. Abdullah Isa-Musa.
Meanwhile, it’s been reported that Pattani police went visited the camp yesterday to investigate the allegations and asked to look at the CCTV footage of the victim’s interrogation. They were told by an army officer, that the CCTV system was out of order.
A doctor at the hospital says there were no traces on the victim’s body that would suggest that he was beaten, nor there was their fluid in his lungs, but he says the victim was suffering from a swollen brain, which might have been caused by prolonged suffocation.
“Mr. Isa-Musa, a healthy man, was taken for questioning at Ingkayut army camp, but ended up being admitted to the ICU in Pattani hospital,” said the PULO president.
An official complaint has been lodged with the district police by the victim’s family.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Chiang Rai
Fake goods valued at 11 million baht go up in smoke in Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai Province’s Customs Department in Mae Sai has incinerated illegal and fake items valued at over 11 million baht.
The illegal items are goods that “do not follow the customs law of Thailand”, aka. fakes and brand copies. Most of the items were seized from the Thai-Burmese Border Gate in Mae Sai.
The illegal goods were gathered and burned at the district waste disposal centre in Mae Sai. Illegal goods continue to be a big issue fo Thai authorities. Officials say that many sellers are turning to e-commerce to sell the products. Popular illegal goods sold online include fake designer bags, fake makeup, and fake perfume. The products are often sold on Instagram, Facebook and Line.
Other items that went up in smoke include illegal supplements – diet pills, medical creams, hair dye, hair products – mobile phones, pirated goods, patent infringement products, and more. One of the most popular goods seized at the border are fake designer handbags, fake jewelry, and even fake pajamas using famous brands such as Mickey Mouse.
The total value of the bonfire was of 11,098,872 baht according to Virot Yaibuathet from the Customs Department.
Crime
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
A UN Office of Drugs and Crime report released last week states that the methamphetamine trade is now worth between US$30-61 billion per year in East and South East Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh.
That figure is up from US$15 billion a year, nearly a decade ago, the last time the UNODC estimated the value of the methamphetamine trade in the region.
Better enforcement, co-operation with neighbouring governments, increased manpower, more sophisticated surveillance and increased numbers of seizures have happened whilst the trade in meth has blossomed in the region.
Methamphetamine pills (aka. yaba in Thailand) are now being sold at highly discounted prices, and the well publicised massive seizures and interceptions do little to dent the operations of highly sophisticated and tech-savvy drug traffickers. Even the crystal methamphetamine (ice) from the region is feeding demand as far away as New Zealand.
Experts say the boom in South East Asia’s methamphetamine industry is the result of a series of regional and political factors, which have seen Myanmar’s lawless Shan State emerge as the regional meth factory.
The Shan State is in Myanmar’s north-east and borders Thailand, Laos and China.
From the 1970s to the 1990s, Myanmar’s lawless Shan State warlords, militias and rebel groups typically sold opium and heroin, but subsequently shifted to synthetic drugs after realising how much easier they were to produce and more profitable they could be.
Lax enforcement in Shan State, coupled with porous borders, enabled methamphetamine producers to easily import the chemicals needed to make meth. Poorly enforced money laundering controls then allowed kingpins to easily clean their millions and flourish.
At the same time significant investment has been made in new highways and bridges in an out of Myanmar, Thailand, China, Laos, Bangladesh and Vietnam. This has provided a boom in movement of products like food and clothing. And drugs. In the ‘Law of Unintended Consequences’, China’s Belt & Road strategy to open up trade routes throughout Asia, has inadvertently made trafficking drugs a lot easier.
Routinely, seizures of truckloads of 1-5 million meth pills are intercepted then paraded by Thai police. But the biggest drug haul was in 2018 when authorities seized a record-breaking 120 tonnes of crystal meth and methamphetamine pills coming out of the Golden Triangle. More than half of the busts took place in Thailand, where authorities confiscated more than 515 million meth pills.
Now, Laos and Malaysia are also reporting record-breaking busts. In the first eight months of 2018 Chinese authorities reported a 22x increase in crystal methamphetamine seizures in Yunnan province, alone, compared with just three years before.
The UNODC report also states that organised crime groups are not only moving “staggering” amounts of meth to meet demand, they are also trying to increase that demand by flooding the region with cheap product. That’s led methamphetamine pill prices to hit historic lows. The flood also creates greater need and a myriad of social problems.
Pills are reportedly selling for less than US$1 (30 baht), even lower than the going price two decades ago.
At the start of this year Thai authorities began an “intensification campaign” along Thailand’s northern border with Myanmar. That’s where the main route south begins through Thailand. But those efforts, and the vast amounts of international investment to open new routes in and around the region, has just sent enterprising traffickers to use new routes, too numerous for effective enforcement.
John Coyne, a former Australian Federal Police official says the capacity for cashed-up and smart producers to simply ramp up production is allowing meth producers “to write off large seizures as a cost of doing business.”
“There needs to be a distinct rethink on what we do.”
Crime
Egyptian tourist stabbed in the neck at a roti street store in Phuket
PHOTO: Daily News
A roti roadside vendor has been arrested after attacking a tourist by stabbing a man in the neck outside a Family Mart store.
30 year old Mahmoud Abbas is now recovering in hospital following surgery. He was admitted with a 7 centimetre gash on his neck.
According to reports in Daily News, the roti seller stabbed the man in the neck with an Itch kitchen knife after allegedly saying something about the man’s wife in English. It hasn’t been reported what was said by Mr Abbas.
Chalong police rushed to Soi Ta-iad, near Soi 12, last night to find 32 year old food vendor, Surachai Raksap, waiting at the scene with the weapon.
Mr Abbas, an Egyptian tourist, was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital (earlier reported as Bangkok Phuket Hospital) after receiving first aid at the scene. He was in a group of three that approached the roti store late last night.
Surachai was led away by police and is facing charges of attempted murder.
Soi Ta-iad is a popular street in Phuket for Muay Thai gyms, health shops, cafes and fitness businesses.
SOURCE: Daily News
Mr Abbas arrives at hospital – Facebook
