Thai man arrested after robbing gold shop for Valentine’s gift

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Sunday, February 16, 2025
71 1 minute read
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 26 year old man from Nakhon Si Thammarat was arrested for robbing a gold shop in Samut Prakan, claiming he needed the money to buy a gift for his partner on Valentine’s Day. The suspect, identified as Chayanan But-nga, was apprehended by police while attempting to flee the area.

Chayanan was caught with a black Honda PCX motorcycle, registered in Bangkok, and a black shoulder bag containing 42,000 baht (US$1,245). The money was obtained from pawning a stolen 1-baht gold necklace.

Additional items seized included a gold necklace valued at 48,150 baht (US$1,430), a gold bracelet worth 24,400 baht (US$724), a gold-framed Buddha amulet priced at 17,670 baht (US$524), another Buddha amulet valued at 2,700 baht (US$80), an Oppo Reno 5 mobile phone worth approximately 15,000 baht (US$445), a router, and a flash drive. The robbery occurred on February 14.

After his arrest, Chayanan led police to the gold shop to retrieve the pawned necklace. He was then taken to the scene of the crime at Yaowarat Praisa Gold Shop on Bang Phli-Nam Daeng Road for a reenactment.

During this reenactment, he apologised to the shop owner and staff before being taken to Bang Kaeo Police Station for further questioning and legal proceedings on charges of theft.

Chayanan admitted to the crime, explaining that he was desperate for money to pay off a 500-baht (US$15) daily loan debt, having been unemployed for months.

Police Major General Wichit Bunshinwuttikul, chief of Samut Prakan Provincial Police, noted that Chayanan had been apprehended within 20 hours of the robbery. The police chief expressed gratitude to the officers for their swift action.

Wichit also mentioned that Chayanan had no prior criminal record. The robbery was motivated by his need to repay debt.

He had scouted several gold shops in Samut Prakan, selecting those lacking security measures, and eventually chose the shop operated by women due to its recent opening and the absence of male staff, reported KhaoSod.

The police chief advised gold shop operators to be vigilant, especially newly opened stores, as they are more vulnerable to such incidents. With the high price of gold, he stressed the importance of security measures to deter potential thieves.

