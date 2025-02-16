Turkish man loses 25,000 baht after Valentine’s Day encounter in Pattaya

Picture courtesy of The Patttaya News

In Pattaya, a Turkish national reported to the police the loss of his money following an encounter with a woman he met at Pattaya Beach on Valentine’s Day.

Police from Pattaya City conveyed to the Phuket Express that the man, identified only as Nevzat, lodged his report at 2.46am yesterday, February 15.

Advertisements

Nevzat recounted meeting a woman on Pattaya Beach, where they agreed on a price for companionship before heading to a hotel for relaxation.

While Nevzat was showering, the woman stayed in the room, but upon his return, he found her missing, and no further interaction had occurred. Attempts to reach her were futile.

Upon inspecting his wallet, Nevzat realised he was missing 25,000 baht (US$740), suspecting the woman of theft. Pattaya City Police are currently analysing CCTV footage in hopes of identifying the suspect, reported The Pattaya News.

It’s important to note that while prostitution is illegal in Thailand, there is a specific law addressing theft by night, applicable in circumstances such as this.

Advertisements

In similar news, Na Jomtien officers have taken a bow after collaring a 40 year old Thai man accused of swiping a Russian tourist‘s valuables right from under his nose.

The brazen beachside bandit targeted 45 year old Mr A, a Russian visitor enjoying a refreshing dip near a resort in the sunny enclave of Na Jomtien, Sattahip, Chon Buri.

Mr A had left his possessions on a table, expecting the soothing waves to be his only concern. But, alas, when he returned, his Google Pixel 8 smartphone, driver’s licence, two credit cards, and hotel key card had vanished without a trace.

Swift justice was the order of the day as Na Jomtien police leapt into action, serving up a seaside sting operation that left no grain of sand unturned. Assisted by CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts, police quickly zeroed in on the getaway vehicle, a white Isuzu D-Max pickup truck.