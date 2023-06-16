Gold rush gone wrong: Thai influencer in hot water as cyber police investigate fraud allegations

Picture courtesy of Kapook

A famous Thai influencer found herself facing the cyber police over allegations of fraud relating to the sale of gold lottery boxes and importing false information into a computer system. The total damage exceeds several million baht, as victims claimed they did not receive the boxes after purchasing them. The alleged fraudster, Anna Warintara Watsang, has yet to provide any public statements regarding the allegations.

Anna, also known as Anna TV Pool, a well-known influencer, appeared before Pol. Lt. Col. Chatchaphantakan, head of the Technology Crime Suppression Division 1 (TCSD 1), located at the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road. She was there to acknowledge the charges according to the police summons in a case involving fraud against the public, reported KhaoSod.

Several victims who had bought the gold lottery boxes but had not received the items came forward to file complaints, resulting in millions of baht in damages. At this stage, Anna has not responded to any questions put forward by the mass media before giving her statement and acknowledging the charges with the authorities. During the initial investigation, the officers also informed Anna of additional charges, namely importing false information into a computer system, as per the Computer Crime Act.

The influencer’s case serves as a cautionary tale for others in the industry and the general public as well. Trust and authenticity are two key factors in any transaction, particularly online. As this case continues to unfold, the revelations will hopefully shed light on online fraud and ways to safeguard consumers from falling victim to such scams.

