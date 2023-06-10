Lao national busted in Thailand after 1.8 million baht gold shop heist

Photo by Chakrapan Natanri, Bangkok Post.

Thai police have busted another robber. A Lao national accused of stealing gold worth approximately 1.8 million baht from his home country was apprehended at a luxury condominium in Muang district in Khon Kaen province. The suspect, 27 year old Thao Sirasorn, was arrested in the condominium’s car park on Friday evening.

Authorities seized eight gold necklaces, each weighing around 5 baht-weight, with a combined value of 1.2 million baht. They also confiscated 300,020 baht in cash, a travel bag, and a shoulder bag. The suspect was subsequently taken to Muang police station.

The arrest took place after Lao authorities informed the Provincial Police Region 4 that the suspect had fled to Khon Kaen following a robbery at a gold shop in Vientiane on Thursday. The stolen items amounted to 84 baht-weight of gold ornaments, valued at around 1.8 million baht, Bangkok Post reported.

Upon receiving this information, investigators began tracking the suspect and discovered that he was staying at the condominium with his girlfriend. A search of his girlfriend’s room uncovered the stolen gold and other items.

The police found that the Lao national had not obtained permission to stay in Thailand when they checked his passport.

“During questioning, the suspect confessed to robbing the gold shop and making off with 11 gold necklaces. After selling three gold necklaces in Laos for over 300,000 baht, he fled to Khon Kaen to hide,” stated Pol. Col. Preecha Kengsarikit, superintendent of Muang police station.

The suspect had entered Thailand through a natural border crossing in Loei province and then hired a vehicle to transport him to his girlfriend’s condominium.

The owner of the gold shop had previously offered a cash reward of 200,000 baht for information leading to the suspect’s arrest, according to the Khon Kaen police chief.

The suspect is expected to be handed over to Lao authorities for legal proceedings.

Gold robberies regularly make headlines in Thailand.