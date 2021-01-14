Thai brothers charged with trafficking Thai women to Brunei for prostitution | The Thaiger

Crime
Thai brothers charged with trafficking Thai women to Brunei for prostitution
3 people, including 2 brothers, have been arrested on charges of sex trafficking, accused of sending women to Brunei for prostitution purposes. Brothers Somchai Sukson, 55 years of age, and 49 year old Rachen Suksorn, were detained under an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court, charged with a sex trafficking operation involving over 3 people. Following the arrest of the first suspect, the Pattaya News reports that Somchai was arrested in the northern province of Chiang Rai, with his brother taken into custody in the neighbouring province of Nan. They are charged with sending Thai women to Brunei for the purpose of prostitution, conning the women with promises of well-paid masseuse work.
The allegations against the traffickers came to light when a couple of their alleged victims reported to the Thai Embassy in Brunei to file a complaint. The women say the men lured them to Brunei with promises of masseuse work, saying they could earn between 100,000 – 200,000 bath per month, as well as being provided with free food and accommodation.
However, the victims say once they arrived in the independent sultanate on the island of Borneo, they were forced to work as prostitutes and the salary and living conditions were not as described. The women say they were not allowed to return to Thailand and were forced to work in unhealthy conditions, until they managed to notify the Thai Embassy of their plight. The embassy subsequently coordinated with police in Thailand to arrest the first suspect, who is now being held in Klong Prem prison in Bangkok. The 2 brothers were arrested shortly after. All 3 deny the charges against them.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Officials say Thailand being used as transit hub for ketamine smuggling
The Office of the Narcotics Control Board says Thailand is being used as a transit hub for gangs smuggling ketamine into the Kingdom from Taiwan and China. The drug is then destined for re-export to places like Hong Kong and Malaysia, where it can fetch high retail prices. However, use within Thailand is on the up too, with the ONCB saying it’s becoming more prevalent in areas with a lot of nightlife venues.
This week, 7 Bangkok users died from a new ketamine variant, known as “powdered milk”, due to its appearance. Police have not confirmed what the new variant contains but according to an expert in a Bangkok Post report, it’s primarily made up of ketamine, heroin, ice, and the sleeping pill Rozerem, nicknamed Rosé. It’s also thought to include 3 substances used to execute prisoners, namely, sodium pentothai, pencuronium bromide, and potassium chloride.
The ONCB says drug dealers are providing ketamine at substantial discounts in order to hook customers. They say liquid ketamine is currently being sold for 400 – 500 baht a bottle, with the crystal form selling for between 200 – 500 baht for a small spoon. The drug usually fetches 350,000 – 370,000 baht a kilogram.
Officials believe the drug is being produced in India, China, and Myanmar, with drug enforcement agencies in countries on the Mekong River working together to share knowledge on the trade and smuggling operations. In 2018, Chinese officials confiscated over 5.7 tonnes of ketamine destined for Thailand. The drug was being smuggled through border areas in the northern province of Chiang Mai and the north-eastern provinces of Nong Khai, Nakhon Phanom and Bung Kan.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
National police investigate narcotic drug cocktail suspected of causing 6 deaths in Bangkok
The national police are investigating what they say is a new illicit drug cocktail suspected of being linked to 6 deaths in Bangkok on Sunday. While autopsy results declaring the cause of death have not been released yet, police say 6 people in Bangkok died on the same day apparently after consuming the drug mixture “K powdered milk.”
National police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk says the incident where so many people died on the same day, and possibly from the same drug, has never happened before. 5 of the 6 people who died in the Wat Phraya Krai district with a white powdered drug found at the scenes, according to Metropolitan Police Bureau chief Phukphong Phongpetra.
Media reports have been conflicting regarding the number of people who may have died after taking “K powdered milk.” Some media outlets have reported 6 to 7 deaths suspected of being linked to the drug cocktail while Pattaya News reports 9 deaths in Bangkok from “unknown reasons,” presumably from overdosing on the narcotic cocktail.
“K powdered milk” is a combination of ketamine and a ramelteon sleeping pill, according to the national police chief. Other police reported the powder also contained methamphetamine and heroin. The drugs are crushed up together and resemble powdered milk.
Although an official analysis of the drug mixture has not been reported, police suspect it might also contain controlled pharmaceutical medicine like clonazepam, possibly smuggled into Thailand. Associate professor at Kasetsart University, Weerachai Phutdhawong, claims “K powdered milk” contains the “three drug cocktail” which is used for prison executions.
He says a sample of the drug cocktail sent to doctors for an analysis contained the 3 compounds used for execution by lethal injection: sodium pentothal to make the prisoner unconscious pancuronium bromide for muscle relaxation and potassium chloride to stop the heartbeat.
In a late development, last night police arrested a 23 years old female suspected of selling the drugs in the Sai Mai district, near the Don Mueang Airport. She had 7.35 grams of Ketamine when arrested. On further investigation, the police found “K powdered milk” in her house. The suspect also admitted that she received the drugs from a friend in Lam Lukka district, again north of central Bangkok. Police have sent the drugs for analysis.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Pattaya News
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Police raid 5 homes and businesses suspected of gambling, arrest 21 people
Police arrested 21 people on gambling charges after 5 raids in Bangkok over the weekend. While deputy chief of the Central Investigation Bureau, Jiraphop Phuridet, says the raids on January 8 and 9 are part of a nationwide crackdown initiated by the national police chief after a Covid-19 outbreak at a Rayong gambling den, the raids busted what seems like small scale operations… if they’re even considered “operations.”
Small groups of people were busted at homes allegedly playing card games or gambling on a mobile application.
“This operation is a part of the National Police chief’s policy to eliminate gambling dens nationwide to reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading among the public.”
The 5 homes and businesses raided over the weekend include…
- A car maintenance shop on Soi Sirithorn 1 in Bang Plad district. Police say they arrested 4 people who were allegedly playing a card game. Officers confiscated a deck of cards and cash.
- A building on Nakhon Chaisri Road in Dusit district where police found playing cards, dice and plastic chips. No one was in the building at the time of the raid, police say.
- A house near Tesco Lotus Rama I in Pathumwan district. 4 people were arrested for allegedly gambling on a mobile application. Police also confiscated the mobile phones and cash.
- A room in Khlong Kwang community in Yannawa district. 4 people were arrested for allegedly playing a card game. Police confiscated a deck of cards and some cash.
- A house in Soi Rimthangrotfai 3 in Thon Buri district. 9 people were arrested for gambling on mobile applications. Police confiscated the mobile phones and cash.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thai brothers charged with trafficking Thai women to Brunei for prostitution
Future of Thai department stores is being redefined
Pattaya massage shop raided for allegedly violating closure order
Health Ministry requests more info on Chinese vaccine after effectiveness rate revised down
US President Trump impeached for a second time, releases video | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
COFACT debunks top 5 fake news about Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand
Golf quarantine now available in 6 golf resorts
DDC eases concerns about cool weather affecting the spread of Covid-19
Trial data doesn’t “impact” Thailand’s plans to use Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine
Tower Of Babble – Have your say on The Thaiger| VIDEO
Warehouse owner arrested for allegedly reselling used medical gloves
Phuket health chief urges “red zone” travellers to abide by quarantine measures
Indonesia rolls out Covid-19 vaccinations, president gets first dose
Bangkok Covid-19 Update: 3 month old infected; market closes after vendor tests positive
Thailand’s emergency decree extended again
“Red zone” restrictions tighten, legal action for concealing travel information
Phuket government plans to require quarantine for “red zone” arrivals
UPDATE: Bangkok’s Emquartier closes some shops after Covid scare
Thai Air Asia says new Covid outbreak has destroyed business
Thai PM promises free Covid vaccine for half the population in initial rollout
Thailand orders 63 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines
UPDATE: Phuket announces restrictions for travel to Phuket
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Only essential travel to and from 5 coastal “red zone” provinces
Bangkok officials to consider easing Covid restrictions
Phuket governor announces new restrictions for travel to Phuket, effective now
Men arrested for dumping dead body on the side of a Bangkok road
Chiang Mai records 4 new Covid cases linked to same venue
CCSA Update: 305 new Covid-19 infections and 1 death
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand orders 63 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket announces restrictions for travel to Phuket
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok officials to consider easing Covid restrictions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
245 new cases, 181 locally transmitted-Covid update
- Bangkok3 days ago
At least 6 deaths in Bangkok suspected to be caused by new illicit drug cocktail
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket is hit with a triple Covid crisis | VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Former Thammasat professor blames partnership between officials and leaders for 2nd wave
- Thailand2 days ago
Cannabis café: Prachin Buri hospital opens “Taste of Ganja” restaurant