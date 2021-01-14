Food factory converted into 3-zone quarantine facility in Samut Sakhon | The Thaiger

The government’s Covid-19 task force says Thailand’s first factory quarantine facility is now up and running in the central province of Samut Sakhon. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the Pattaya Food Group has converted its factory into a facility to house quarantined Covid-19 patients.

“The factory used to manufacture canned foods under the Nautilus brand, but it is now a 600-bed quarantine facility. The facility is divided into 3 zones: a green zone in front is the reception area, a yellow zone is where medical professionals are stationed and where they will change their clothes, and a red zone will house infected patients.”

Nation Thailand reports that the red zone contains an area for eating, an exercise area, as well as a washing zone, shower room, and toilets. Patients housed in the red zone cannot leave until they are clear of infection. The CCSA has praised PFG for its sense of social responsibility, calling it a role model for other businesses who could potentially follow suit.

The province of Samut Sakhon, where the Covid-19 resurgence originated last month, has now recorded 3,760 cases of the virus. Yesterday, 208 new cases were reported. 320 patients are receiving hospital treatment, 564 have recovered and there has been 1 death. There are currently 1,032 people in quarantine, with 1,843 confirmed as clear of infection.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

