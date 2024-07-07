Teen brawl in Bangna leaves two dead and several injured

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic altercation among teenagers in Bangna escalated, resulting in two deaths and multiple injuries. The confrontation, involving youths aged 14 to 16 years old, led to the arrest of seven individuals.

The incident occurred late at night outside a residence in the Udomsuk 26 alley. Police responded to a report of a violent brawl involving a group of teenagers, which left two boys dead and another injured. Police investigators and forensic teams were quickly dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 16 year old Kittisak lying in a pool of blood. He was wearing a black t-shirt and long black jeans, with a head injury caused by a heavy object. Nearby, a 3-kilogram rock, suspected to be the weapon, was found.

Approximately 50 metres away, the body of 15 year old Nopnai was located at the entrance of the alley. He was also found in a pool of blood, wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts. His body bore five stab wounds on the left side. A bloodied six-inch knife was discovered in a nearby rubbish bin.

Another individual, 16 year old Payu, sustained a stab wound on his right side and was transported to Bangplee Hospital by bystanders. He is now in stable condition.

Investigations revealed that before the incident, Kittisak had been riding a motorcycle to drop off his 15 year old girlfriend, with Nopnai riding as a passenger. Both were carrying knives. They encountered a rival group led by 14 year old Pong who was accompanied by six others.

Violent brawl

Nopnai allegedly brandished his knife and shouted at Max, a member of Pong’s group, accusing him of flirting with his girlfriend. A chaotic fight ensued. During the melee, Payu reportedly used a rock to hit Kittisak on the head, resulting in his immediate death.

Pong then repeatedly stabbed Nopnai, who succumbed to his injuries. Payu also sustained a stab wound during the scuffle.

Following the altercation, police arrested the seven involved teenagers, including the injured Payu. During questioning, it emerged that the youths were former schoolmates and lived in the same neighbourhood but harboured mutual animosity, often provoking each other on social media.

Before the fatal encounter, the deceased teenagers had reportedly damaged the motorcycle of the rival group, leading to a confrontation where parents intervened, and an agreement was made for the offenders to pay 2,000 baht (US$ 55) in damages. However, the payment had not yet been made before the deadly brawl occurred, reported KhaoSod.

The police will now coordinate with multidisciplinary professionals to further investigate the seven teenagers before filing charges of causing bodily harm leading to death. The case will proceed under the jurisdiction of the Bangna Police Station.