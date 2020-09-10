Teen arrested for allegedly killing school security guard in Pathum Thani | The Thaiger

Crime
Teen arrested for allegedly killing school security guard in Pathum Thani
A teenager at a Pathum Thani school allegedly has killed the duty security guard after an argument about smoking marijuana on the school’s grounds.
The body of 36 year old Parinya Unsab was found near a teacher’s house. Police say the man’s skull was fractured. Parinya had called the police early in the morning saying there were teenagers causing a disturbance, but the teens were gone by the time police arrived.
Another security guard said Parinya had mentioned an argument with teenagers over smoking marijuana on campus.
Police were able to track down and arrest the teen who allegedly killed the security guard and said he was in an “uncontrollable state,” according to Nation Thailand.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Phuket
Phuket police arrest man for using ‘hookah’ pipes
A 29 year old Isaan resident has been arrested by Phuket police for possessing 6 hookahs… the Middle Eastern water pipes are illegal in Thailand (although not too difficult to find being used in some commercial premises). Krissada Pimchanda, from Khon Kaen, was charged with violating consumer protection laws. The laws prohibit the sale or provision of services for hookahs, electronic hookahs and electronic cigarettes as well as substances used in hookahs or electronic cigarettes. The Phuket News says that people who were arrested in possession of hookahs in the past faced up to 3 years in jail and a […]
Crime
23 Cambodians found in Thai forest after allegedly crossing the border
Nearly 2 dozen Cambodians were found in a forest near the Thai-Cambodian border. Thailand recently increased border patrol in fear that those sneaking in could be unknowingly be carrying the coronavirus. Numerous migrants have been arrested in the recent weeks for illegally entering Thailand through natural passageways, like rivers and forests, especially along the country’s western border with Myanmar. Thai Residents calls it a “battle” against Cambodian and Burmese migrants who are trying to enter Thailand illegally, saying “their actions pose a serious threat against people living in Thailand.” Yesterday, 23 Cambodian nationals allegedly entered Thailand’s eastern Sa Kaeo province and […]
Crime
Former mayor gets 2 months detention for indecent act on journalist
The former mayor who ordered a journalist to strip down to his underwear is now facing 2 months in detention rather than a 2 month prison sentence. The Supreme Court recently commuted his sentence and the former politician Premsak Piayura is requesting a venue for his detention. In 2016, a rumour spread saying that Premsak, a former mayor of Ban Phai municipality in Isaan’s Khon Kaen and former MP representing Khon Kaen, was engaged to a local Mathayom student. Daily News had published a photo of Premsak, who was then 51, in what appeared to be an engagement ceremony with […]
Long-term tourist visa in the works, Thai Cabinet to discuss next week
‘Snake’ cave closed after visitors, looking for lottery numbers, graffiti the rocks
Teen arrested for allegedly killing school security guard in Pathum Thani
Phuket police arrest man for using ‘hookah’ pipes
Thailand tries to seal land borders to prevent migrants bringing virus into country
PM ignores opposition calls for him to step down… “I have a job to do”
23 Cambodians found in Thai forest after allegedly crossing the border
Covid-19 is capable of infecting the brain – Yale study
Airport officials deny French tourists were allowed to travel in Thailand
“Phuket Model” to be re-named, expanded to all of Thailand
Former mayor gets 2 months detention for indecent act on journalist
Thai Health Minister accepts chairman role with WHO Regional Committee
Salvage effort on Samui ferry delayed due to bad weather
Protest calling on Thai Head of State reform set for September 19
Deserters from Burmese military confirm Rohingya massacres
London to New York in under 4 hours – Will there ever be another Concorde?
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
Belgian arrested after living and working in Thailand without a passport for 4 years
Pattaya businesses say they desperately need foreign tourists to stay open
50 tonnes of dodgy durian seized and destroyed in China
Holiday plans cancelled at border district, Koh Samui expects tourist boom
Immigration to provide 30-day extensions after ‘visa amnesty’ ends, in some circumstances
Covid-19 restrictions are back in Phang Nga
The end of the visa amnesty – get your house in order
Phuket re-opening could be postponed
Myanmar Covid-19 outbreak could reach Thai border in 2 weeks, health offical says
2 foreigners arrested for allegedly selling illegal guns, grenades
Thailand enters space race, air force satellite launched
Returning happiness back to the Thai people. So how’s that going?
PM denies government split over toxic chemical ban
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Technology3 days ago
London to New York in under 4 hours – Will there ever be another Concorde?
- Business2 days ago
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Myanmar Covid-19 outbreak could reach Thai border in 2 weeks, health offical says
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Chinese official rules out return of China-Thailand tourism anytime soon
- Pattaya3 days ago
Thai Hi-So hits Thai celebrity in the face with a bottle at Pattaya club
- Business1 day ago
A Land Bridge or the Kra Canal for Thailand?
- Bangkok2 days ago
Trials and tribulations of returning to Thailand in the Covid era – a personal view
- Thailand2 days ago
Boy dies after 100 squat punishment, school apologises to the family
Geoff
September 10, 2020 at 4:17 pm
Ah, Thailand’s future!