image
Crime

Teen arrested for allegedly killing school security guard in Pathum Thani

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Teen arrested for allegedly killing school security guard in Pathum Thani | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath
A teenager at a Pathum Thani school allegedly has killed the duty security guard after an argument about smoking marijuana on the school’s grounds.

The body of 36 year old Parinya Unsab was found near a teacher’s house. Police say the man’s skull was fractured. Parinya had called the police early in the morning saying there were teenagers causing a disturbance, but the teens were gone by the time police arrived.

Another security guard said Parinya had mentioned an argument with teenagers over smoking marijuana on campus.

Police were able to track down and arrest the teen who allegedly killed the security guard and said he was in an “uncontrollable state,” according to Nation Thailand.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Geoff

    September 10, 2020 at 4:17 pm

    Ah, Thailand’s future!

    Reply

