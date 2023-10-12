Suphanburi shooting: Mechanic critically injured in shock attack

Photo: KhaoSod

A motorcycle mechanic, 21 year old Uthai Chuekratok, was shot in a surprising attack in Suphanburi, leaving him critically injured. The brutal Suphanburi shooting incident occurred near a grocery store and a grilled chicken shop in the Sam Chuk district. The police are urgently on the search for the gunman, reviewing CCTV footage to trace the escape route and apprehend the perpetrator.

Upon reaching the scene, officials from Sam Chuk police station and the Suphanburi Rescue Foundation discovered a pool of blood and a pair of shoes near Uthai’s green motorcycle. Uthai was shot five times, once in the neck and four times in the back with a .22 calibre handgun. He was found unconscious in a pool of blood and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Preliminary investigations into the Suphanburi shooting revealed that Uthai was helping his girlfriend close her grilled chicken shop before the incident. He was seated on his parked motorcycle, facing the shop and his back to the road. The attacker approached from behind, crossing a bridge over the Chonlatarn canal. The first shot missed Uthai; however, on hearing the noise, Uthai turned around, giving the assailant the opportunity to fire five more shots at close range. The assailant then fled the scene via the same route.

The police have identified the attacker and are gathering further evidence for an arrest warrant. Initial reports suggest that the motive may be personal. Investigation teams from Sam Chuk police station and Suphanburi Provincial Police are intensifying their manhunt for the assailant. They are examining CCTV footage along the suspected escape route to help apprehend the criminal and bring him to justice, reported KhaoSod.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing two loud sounds, followed by three more, resembling gunshots. After a while, they ventured out to investigate the noise, only to find a man lying in a pool of blood. They were unable to provide any further details, only that the victim was a motorcycle mechanic.

