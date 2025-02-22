Suphan Buri temple abbot arrested for child assault and indecent images

Picture courtesy of Matichon

A temple abbot in Suphan Buri has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 13 year old child and capturing indecent images.

Police promptly coordinated with the monastic council to defrock the abbot, who now faces legal proceedings.

On February 21, a complaint was filed against the abbot of a temple in Dan Chang district, Suphan Buri province, accusing him of sexually abusing a 13 year old child and taking and storing indecent images.

Police Colonel Peera Asawapiboonphon, head of the Suphan Buri Provincial Investigation Division, instructed Police Lieutenant Colonel Ekachai Pansut, along with Police Colonel Adiphat Kruengkrai, deputy head of the 7th Region Investigation Division, and Police Colonel Tatthep Loetlakmiphan, head of Dan Chang police station, to execute a search warrant at the temple.

During the operation, police found Phra Athikan Prasert, a 40 year old abbot and subdistrict ecclesiastical chief. A search of his quarters led to the seizure of a mobile phone, a pillow with a pillowcase, and a female sex toy.

The phone contained uploaded indecent images, including those of a former monk who studied at the temple three years ago, as well as evidence of sexual assault against a 13 year old boy, referred to as B.

Prasert confessed to uploading the images to Google Drive and admitted to the sexual assault on the boy. Following this confession, the monastic council, led by the Dan Chang district ecclesiastical chief, defrocked Prasert, ending his monastic status immediately, reported KhaoSod.

He was then taken for further questioning at the Dan Chang police station, where formal charges were promptly filed.

