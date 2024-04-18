Songkran festivities turn tragic with fatal shooting in Sattahip

Picture courtesy of สยามชล นิวส์ Facebook

A joyous Songkran celebration took a tragic turn in Sattahip, Chon Buri, when four young individuals were caught in a hail of gunfire on April 16. The incident has left one person dead and has the police on a manhunt for the suspected gunman.

The alarming event unfolded at 6pm during the Songkran festivities taking place on Soi Bon Kai in Sattahip district. Sattahip police were notified about the incident and arrived on the scene to find three young men and a 13 year old girl with gunshot wounds to their torsos. Two of the victims were in critical condition.

The injured individuals were promptly transported to the Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital for medical assistance. Despite the best efforts of the hospital staff, one of the victims, 23 year old Nopparat Saithong, succumbed to his injuries. The reason behind the shooting is presently unestablished.

Sattahip Police Station Superintendent, Thanaphon Klinkesorn, disclosed that the principal suspect in the shooting is Jakree Chimkhiri, a 38 year old local also known by the nickname Jak Kaobaisri. The police have reason to believe he is the one behind the trigger.

Following the incident, Superintendent Thanaphon assembled a team of over 10 heavily armed officers to encircle the suspect’s residence as well as other locations frequently visited by Jakree’s associates within the Phlu Ta Luang and Sattahip areas. The police are proceeding with caution given the suspect’s presumed firearms expertise.

As the manhunt is still ongoing, police have reached out to the suspect’s kin, encouraging them to persuade Jakree to surrender himself. The search for justice continues as the community mourns the loss and prays for the speedy recovery of the survivors, reported The Pattaya News.

“I urge the suspect’s family to help us in convincing him to turn himself in. We are doing everything in our power to resolve this situation swiftly and peacefully,” stated Superintendent Thanaphon in an official statement.